SAKOR TECHNOLOGIES ESTABLISHES PARTNERSHIP WITH PREMIERE LOCAL INDIAN DYNAMOMETER PRODUCER SAJ TEST PLANT PRIVATE LTD

SAKOR Technologies Inc., a recognized leader in the area of high-performance dynamometer systems, announces a partnership with SAJ Test Plant Private Ltd. Puna, India-based SAJ is a pioneer in designing and manufacturing eddy current and hydraulic dynamometers for engine, vehicle, and transmission test rigs and customized special test rigs. Under the partnership, SAJ will serve as the exclusive representative of SAKOR products, including the AccuDyne™ AC Dynamometer System, DynoLAB™ Test Cell Control System and other products for hybrid and electric vehicle testing and high voltage battery testing and simulation.The partnership will enable both companies to supply test equipment required to meet a recent Indian government mandate calling for electrifying a large majority of vehicle fleets by 2030 to reduce pollution from gasoline and diesel engines.SAJ tapped SAKOR's years of experience and reputation as one of the world's top independent dynamometer experts to conduct a high level seminar to more than 65 chief engineers and managers of the country's largest electric vehicle manufacturers. The seminar, held at SAJ's headquarters, focused on how to select the proper test equipment for hybrid and electric vehicle systems testing, high voltage battery simulation and testing, and precision electrical power measurement. SAKOR's experts reviewed the tools available for meeting the challenges of performance, durability, and in-use simulation testing, as well as end-of-line verification and quality control for hybrid and electric vehicles. SAKOR industry experts led a wide-ranging roundtable Q&A session, offering detailed information on the functions within hybrid and electrical vehicle testing systems."Our new partnership is a great way for both companies to attack challenges together that would be difficult to handle separately," said Randal Beattie, president of SAKOR. "The combined capabilities of the two companies will enable us to service the new market for hybrid and electric vehicles in India over the next decade and beyond, helping to bring the government mandate into fruition. We were extremely pleased with the high level of interest in our expertise and products shown by the largest auto manufacturers in India."###About SAKOR Technologies Inc.SAKOR Technologies Inc. is a recognized leader in the manufacture and development of reliable and cost-effective automated test instrumentation systems for a wide range of applications. For over 30 years, the company has been providing quality products and superior customer service to a variety of markets including automotive, hybrid and electric vehicle (H/EV), military, aerospace, marine, heavy equipment, performance racing, electric motor, consumer appliance and more.For more information, contact us at 989-720-2700, via e-mail at: info@SAKOR.com, or visit SAKOR's website at www.sakor.com. Product or service trademarks mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.