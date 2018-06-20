OFFSHORE WIND IN FOCUS AT IMCA MEETING IN ABERDEEN

Offshore wind, including Hywind Scotland, is to be the focus of attention at International Marine Contractors Association's (IMCA) forthcoming Europe & Africa Regional meeting being held on Wednesday 27 June, in Aberdeen.

Offshore wind, including Hywind Scotland, is to be the focus of attention at International Marine Contractors Association's (IMCA) forthcoming Europe & Africa Regional meeting being held on Wednesday 27 June, in Aberdeen.



IMCA has lined-up industry experts from Marine Scotland, Aberdeen Offshore Wind Farm, Saipem, TechnipFMC and Global Maritime. They will cover a series of subjects ranging from the Scottish Government's Sectoral Marine Plan for Offshore Wind Energy to Hywind, the world's first floating wind farm.IMCA's CEO Allen Leatt said: "Significant steps are being made in offshore wind technology. IMCA members are providing the expertise and the capabilities to deliver today's most challenging and innovative marine projects."Information on IMCA's Europe & Africa Region is at https://www.imca-int.com/regions/europe-africa/ and on the association's Marine Renewable Energy Committee is at https://www.imca-int.com/divisions/marine/committee/renewable-energy/. This includes links to all relevant IMCA guidance.