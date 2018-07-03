Fully Ballasted Solar Tracker and Cleaning Robots to be Implemented in Chile

Visit http://www.alionenergy.com/ for further information

Alion Energy Supplies Solar Trackers and Cleaning System for iEnergía's 3.6MW Calle Larga Project near Santiago de Chile

07/03/18, 06:03 AM | Solar & Wind, Other Energy Topics

Alion Energy announces supply of its StormTracker and SPOT robotic cleaning system for iEnergía's 3.6MW Calle Larga project. Located approximately 75km north of Santiago, Chile, the project broke ground in the end of May and is expected to reach commercial operation in October. This project represents Alion's debut of its novel tracker and automated cleaning technologies in South America, following earlier projects in Mexico, USA, and India.


Alion Energy's StormTracker uses a ballasted foundation that simplifies construction and an elegant structural design that squeezes out substantial amounts of steel versus its competitors. Alion's robotic cleaning system delivers reliable, high-quality cleaning at low cost with a robotic vehicle that uses the concrete foundation as a vehicle track.

Based in Richmond, CA, USA, Alion Energy offers its solar tracker and robotic cleaning systems globally to reduce the levelized cost of solar projects, especially for those challenged by difficult ground conditions or panel soiling.

07/03/18, 06:03 AM | Solar & Wind, Other Energy Topics
Subscribe to Newsletter
More Solar & Wind News | Stories | Articles

Featured Product

SolarEdge Technologies - Solar Inverters, Power Optimizers and PV Monitoring

SolarEdge Technologies - Solar Inverters, Power Optimizers and PV Monitoring

The SolarEdge PV inverter combines sophisticated digital control technology with efficient power conversion architecture to achieve superior solar power harvesting and best-in-class reliability. The fixed-voltage technology ensures the solar inverter is always working at its optimal input voltage over a wider range of string lengths and regardless of environmental conditions. A proprietary data monitoring receiver has been integrated into the inverter and aggregates the power optimizer performance data from each PV module. This data can be transmitted to the web and accessed via the SolarEdge Monitoring Portal for performance analysis, fault detection and troubleshooting of PV systems.
More Products
Feature Your Product