Solar FlexRack Offers New Compatible Solar Tracker Solution For First Solar Series 6

Solar FlexRack™, a division of Northern States Metals and an innovative leader in photovoltaic mounting and solar tracker solutions, announced today it has a new compatible solar tracker solution for First Solar's Series 6 modules. The solution allows First Solar's latest technologically advanced modules, known for delivering some of the highest energy yields in the industry on large-scale solar installations, to be quickly and easily mounted to Solar FlexRack's advanced solar tracker technology.



Solar FlexRack's new TDPTM 2.0 Turnkey Solar Tracker with BalanceTrac increases the size of modules per row (up to 72) and is optimized for 1000 or 1,500V solar modules. The new design lowers wear and tear on the tracker components and allows for shorter piles, just a few of the cost-saving features of the new product line."Solar FlexRack has worked closely with First Solar to develop this new solution for First Solar's Series 6 modules. Series 6 is on track to be one of the most cost-efficient and highest performing modules in the industry. Combining these two technologies will deliver a solar power generation plant with exceptional performance and reliability," said Steve Daniel, Executive Vice President of Solar FlexRack.Solar FlexRack's thin film solutions include TDP Solar Trackers and fixed tilt solutions for First Solar Series 4 and 6 and the latest Self Powered Solution for their solar trackers. Each solution offers a different set of benefits providing solar engineers with the design options they need to ensure their solar sites' will perform to plan. Learn more at: http://solarflexrack.com/first-solar-series-4-and-6/.Visit Solar FlexRack at Intersolar NA, at Booth # 9619 on Level 3, to see our latest solar trackers and mounting solutions.