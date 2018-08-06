Registration Opens for GRC Annual Meeting & Expo

(Reno, Nevada, USA) Registration is now open for the biggest annual geothermal event of the year. The GRC Annual Meeting & Expo will bring together geothermal companies, academics, financiers, policy leaders, students, and other individuals to attend or exhibit at the event, to be held from October 14-17 at the Peppermill Resort Spa & Casino, Reno, Nevada, USA.



Early birds who register before September 30 pay only $880 as Geothermal Resources Council (GRC) members or $1,080 if non-members. The non-member registration includes GRC membership through 2019. Students with a current identification card from an accredited institution pay just $150 which also includes GRC membership through 2019.In addition to the Technical Program, the three-day registration to the GRC Annual Meeting & Expo includes an Opening Reception on Sunday evening, the Opening Session on Monday morning, a Network Reception on Tuesday, the GRC Expo and lunch on all three days.Registration is available from the GRC website at www.geothermal.org. A Program complete with a Registration Form is available to view and download. However, the GRC recommends online registration through a secured connection. The link is available on the front page of the GRC website at www.geothermal.org.This is the premier gathering to learn about the latest developments in geothermal energy. Last year, the GRC Annual Meeting & Expo hosted nearly 1,000 attendees from 35 different countries.The GRC Annual Meeting will offer technical, policy, and market conference sessions, educational seminars, tours of local geothermal and renewable energy projects, and numerous networking opportunities.The Expo features a unique opportunity for leaders in the geothermal energy sector to showcase their projects, equipment, services and state of the art technology to the geothermal community. Reserve your booth now! There were more than 100 exhibitors at last year's trade show.For more information about the GRC Annual Meeting & Expo at the Peppermill Resort Spa & Casino, Reno, Nevada, USA visit www.geothermal.org or call (530) 758-2360.For information on how to sponsor this event, contact Anh Lay, GRC at (530) 758-2360 X100 or alay@geothermal.org.##About the Geothermal Resources Council:The Geothermal Resources Council (GRC) will be celebrating 50 years of service to the global geothermal energy community in 2021. The GRC is dedicated to advancing geothermal development around the world through education, research, and outreach. For more information, please visit www.geothermal.org.Get your daily geothermal news at Global Geothermal News[www.geothermalresourcescouncil.blogspot.com]. Become a fan on Facebook[www. facebook.com/GeothermalResourcesCouncil]. Follow GRC on Twitter [@GRC2001 and #GRCAM2018]. Check out GRC's YouTube Channel [www.youtube.com/GeothermalCouncil]. See geothermal photos on GRC's Flicker page. [www. flickr.com/photos/geothermalresourcescouncil]###