Heilind Electronics to Exhibit at Solar Power International in Anaheim

Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, will be an exhibitor at this year's Solar Power International (SPI) â€• the largest solar trade show in North America. At the event, Heilind will offer samples and related literature from leading solar product manufacturers like Amphenol Solar Technologies, Brady, Burndy, HellermannTyton, Heyco, Mersen, Panduit, StÃ¤ubli and TE Connectivity.



In addition to providing a live demonstration of Brady's i5100 benchtop printer, Heilind will have many products on display. Featured items include 1000 V and 1500 V connectors and contacts from Amphenol, as well as a diverse range of photovoltaic (PV) connectors, contactors, grounding products, wire management and identification devices, PV tooling and related items."We're excited to be participating at SPI for the ninth year in a row," said Mark Ferris, Supplier Business Manager, Heilind Electronics. "We've been a part of the solar market for many years and always look forward to meeting new customers who are looking for someone to support their alternative energy component needs."Heilind Electronics works with companies of all sizes, from startups to large multinational OEMs. The company will have representatives at booth #3839 for the duration of the exhibition, which will be held from September 25 through September 27 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.About Heilind ElectronicsHeilind Electronics, Inc. (http://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong and China. Follow Heilind on Facebook at facebook.com/Heilind and on Twitter at twitter.com/Heilind.