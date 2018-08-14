SolarBK - The Leading Vietnamese PV Manufacturer

Since established in 2006 after over 40 years of research and development, SolarBK is one of the leading enterprises to provide products and solutions of renewable energy. All internationally-qualified products supplied by SolarBK meet global standards to satisfy the demand of domestic market and export to more than 10 overseas markets. SolarBK has demonstrated its competitive ability through large projects such as the hybrid project of solar - wind power with a capacity of up to 8MWp in Spratly Islands (Truong Sa), sea water desalination system in Southwest Cay Islet (Song Tu Tay), receiving the "Energy Globe Award" in 2012 and 2016. Solar Experience Space has won The Smarter E Award, category of outstanding projects at InterSolar 2018. In 2017, SolarBK has provided 3 MWp of solar power solutions for the home market, holding 30% domestic market share. Especially in early 2018, SolarBK expanded its distribution network to Nanjing, initially to set up its office network in Myanmar, New Zealand, the UK.

By the end of 2017, IREX - A member of SolarBK - completed the first stage of Solar Panel & Solar Cell Factory with a capacity of 500 MWp in Ba Ria - Vung Tau.With strategic investments on researching and manufacturing, SolarBK's products such as Solar PV Module (Solar Panel) or flat-plate collector for Solar water heating system all meet international standards such as IEC, UL, SRCC, Solar Keymark. This is also the key for SolarBK to win more large orders from over 10 countries in the US, Europe and Asia market.Over the past several years, SolarBK has demonstrated its competitive ability through a variety of international awards for clean energy projects. Implementing the hybrid project of solar - wind power with a capacity of up to 8MWp and sea water desalination system in Spratly Islands (Truong Sa), SolarBK was honored to be the first Vietnamese company to receive the "Energy Globe Award" in 2012 and 2016. Especially in June at InterSolar 2018, the Solar Experience Space has surpassed many projects from powerful countries to win The Smarter E Award, category of outstanding projects.Putting in constant efforts and fostering development over time, SolarBK has expanded its subsidiary, taking responsibilities in different parts of renewable energy industry. In particular, IREX Energy JSC plays the role of producing clean energy products. Solar ESCO specializes in providing complete energy solutions for businesses. SolarGATES majors in distributing clean energy equipment, applications, as well as residential-scale energy solutions.With the goal of reaching Tier 1 in 2020 and a plan for rapid revenue growth and raising brand awareness globally, SolarBK continuously expand its representative office network and develop distribution system in key regions of other countries.