SEIA Raises Doubts About Trump Administration's Proposed Climate Rule

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Following is a statement from Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of the Solar Energy Industries Association on the Trump administration's proposal to revise the Clean Power Plan.



More Headlines Articles

"We disagree with the Trump administration's regressive approach to regulating climate change by directing the states to address this global problem. We believe that by deploying solar and other renewable technologies, there are ways to reduce pollution of all sorts and provide electricity to Americans at a lower cost. New solar energy will create tens of thousands of jobs and inject billions of dollars of investment into the economy."Our capabilities to generate electricity have evolved dramatically in the last five years, and further dramatic changes such as increased use of energy storage are now at hand. We don't need to contrive out-of-market solutions to keep expensive and polluting power plants afloat in order to provide Americans the electricity they need."With or without this new proposal, solar will continue to grow, power the economy and provide the clean energy that consumers want and the grid needs. When you combine low-cost and low-carbon with technology that continues to get smarter, you can compete in any market and under any regulatory regime. We pledge to work constructively with the administration to develop policies that help American consumers, add American jobs and protect the planet."###About SEIA®:Celebrating its 44th anniversary in 2018, the Solar Energy Industries Association® is the national trade association of the U.S. solar energy industry, which now employs more than 250,000 Americans. Through advocacy and education, SEIA® is building a strong solar industry to power America. SEIA works with its 1,000 member companies to build jobs and diversity, champion the use of cost-competitive solar in America, remove market barriers and educate the public on the benefits of solar energy. Visit SEIA online at www.seia.org.