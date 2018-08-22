Stahlin Non-Metallic Enclosures Exhibiting at Solar Power International 2018 Booth #4044 in Anaheim, California Featuring the Patented SolarGuard®

On display will be a wide range of Stahlin Enclosures meeting specific needs for solar applications, along with a brochure on SolarGuar.

Stahlin a leader in the design and manufacturing of non-metallic NEMA-rated enclosures, announces it is exhibiting at the Solar Power International show September 24-27, 2018, at the Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, California, Booth #4044. On display will be a wide range of Stahlin Enclosures meeting specific needs for solar applications, along with a brochure on SolarGuard®.



Every Stahlin Enclosure is molded with its patented SolarGuard sheet molding compound (SMC) material. SolarGuard is a non-halogenated fiberglass formulation preventing the effects of outdoor exposure while simultaneously providing chemical and flame resistance. SolarGuard, in extensive comparison testing, outperformed other available SMC formulations by as much as 60% in the ability to retain its gloss and color after concentrated UV light exposure.