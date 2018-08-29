SEIA Praises Historic Passage of SB 100 in California State Assembly, Stresses Need for Near-Term Procurement Legislation

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Following is a statement by Abigail Ross Hopper, President and CEO of the Solar Energy Industries Association on the California Assembly's passage of SB 100, the need for further legislation on near-term renewable procurement and on regionalization of the electricity market:



More Headlines Articles

"The California Legislature's bold move to advance legislation that requires 100 percent clean power demonstrates that massive advances in clean energy indeed make a carbon-free power grid a true possibility. As we await final confirmation in the Senate, this bill will lead to significant investment and jobs creation in California, and elsewhere in America. We urge Governor Brown to sign this legislation as soon as it hits his desk."To make this great legislative victory a practical reality, California must begin taking steps now to deploy renewable energy on a wide scale. That's why we are asking lawmakers to also pass AB 893, which would require utilities to ramp up procurement of renewable resources. Without serious near-term action, ambitious long-term goals will be hard to reach. Furthermore, AB 813, legislation to create a regional electricity market that includes California and neighboring states will help accelerate renewable energy deployment in California and other areas of the West."We congratulate California for its groundbreaking legislation, and we encourage state lawmakers to push just a little more before the end of this session to set the wheels in motion to a real 100 percent clean energy future."###