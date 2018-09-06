Geothermal Resources Council Announces Scholarship Winners

Reno, Nevada, USA: The Geothermal Resources Council (GRC), a non-profit educational association dedicated to the promotion of geothermal energy and associated technologies around the world, is pleased to announce the recipients of eight GRC Scholarship Awards.



More Headlines Articles

The selection was based upon a variety of factors, including the individual's academic record, student activities, geothermal industry experience, and career goals.The Undergraduate Award winners are John Grill (Montana Tech University); Christ Quinicot (Negros Oriental State University, Philippines) and EstefanÃ­a RamÃ­rez Restrepo (University of Medellin, Colombia).The winners of the Graduate Awards are Estefanny DÃ¡valos-Elizondo (Oklahoma State University); Jonathan Ogland-Hand (The Ohio State University); Arna Palsdottir (Cornell University); Jared Smith (Cornell University) and Yuran Zhang (Stanford University).The scholarship winners will be acknowledged at the GRC Annual Meeting & Expo, to be held in Reno, Nevada, USA, from October 14-17.The GRC Annual Meeting & Expo is the industry's largest annual gathering of leading geothermal energy scientists, producers, renewable energy industry stakeholders, regulators, utilities, and key associated business leaders. The four-day event will offer technical, policy, and market conference sessions, educational seminars, tours of local geothermal and renewable energy projects, a trade show and numerous networking opportunities.Registration for the GRC Annual Meeting & Expo is now open with an early-bird discount available until September 30. A discounted room rate at the Peppermill is available until September 19.For more information about the GRC Annual Meeting & Expo at the Peppermill Resort Spa & Casino, Reno, Nevada, USA visit www.geothermal.org or call (530) 758-2360.##About the Geothermal Resources Council:The Geothermal Resources Council (GRC) will be celebrating 50 years of service to the global geothermal energy community in 2021. The GRC is dedicated to advancing geothermal development around the world through education, research, and outreach. For more information, please visit www.geothermal.org.Get your daily geothermal news at Global Geothermal News[www.geothermalresourcescouncil.blogspot.com]. Become a fan on Facebook[www.facebook.com/GeothermalResourcesCouncil]. Follow GRC on Twitter [@GRC2001 and #GRCAM2018]. Check out GRC's YouTube Channel [www.youtube.com/GeothermalCouncil]. See geothermal photos on GRC's Flicker page. [www.flickr.com/photos/geothermalresourcescouncil]###