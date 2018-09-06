PV Powerhouses Panasonic and SolarEdge Introduce Optimized High-performance Smart Module

FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, Sept. 6, 2018 - Panasonic Eco Solutions of North America and global leader in smart energy, SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. ("SolarEdge") (NASDAQ: SEDG), today introduced the HITÂ® S Series Module, a new premium smart module for the U.S. residential market optimized by SolarEdge. This module represents the integration of industry-leading solar technology from Panasonic and SolarEdge to simplify and accelerate solar module installation, and deliver more power to homeowners.



More Headlines Articles

Expanding Panasonic's photovoltaic high-performance HITÂ® portfolio, the HITÂ® S Series Module with a SolarEdge power optimizer is designed to generate more solar power in all conditions, including high temperatures, as compared to leading competitors, due to Panasonic's industry-low temperature co-efficient."As states across the U.S. follow in California's footsteps to incentivize and require solar module installations, energy storage and energy-efficient upgrades, industry leaders like Panasonic and SolarEdge must continue pushing boundaries in solar technology innovation," said Mukesh Sethi, General Manager, Solar and Energy Storage Division, Panasonic Eco Solutions North America. "Bolstered by a SolarEdge power optimizer, the new HITÂ® S Series smart module represents the latest advancement for our Photovoltaic HITÂ® portfolio, offering industry-leading premium power in even the highest temperatures, while yielding homeowners more cost savings and enhanced protection."The new HITÂ® S Series smart module with a SolarEdge power optimizer offers simplified logistics to accelerate installation. Designed to specifically work with SolarEdge inverters, the module offers all the SolarEdge benefits of increased energy production for faster return on investment, improved design flexibility for enhanced aesthetic and optimal rooftop design, module-level monitoring of real-time system performance, as well as enhanced safety with SafeDC™ technology for module-level shutdown. Additionally, the SolarEdge inverter, which works with the HITÂ® S Series smart module, is future-ready to upgrade to StorEdgeÂ® or EV-charging, helping homeowners increase energy independence."As the leading inverter company in the U.S. residential solar market, SolarEdge is dedicated to working with like-minded industry leaders who are committed to developing new solutions that make going solar more affordable and accessible to more people," said Peter Mathews, North America General Manager for SolarEdge. "By launching a smart, optimized solar module with Panasonic, we can offer the benefits of a fully-optimized solution, while also accelerating the solar installation experience for consumers nationwide."The HITÂ® S Series smart module is covered by Panasonic's 25-year TripleGuard warranty that provides module protection, including performance, workmanship and parts. With a guaranteed 90.76 percent rated power output after 25 years, homeowners can achieve more energy savings year over year. SolarEdge's power optimizer warranty is for 25 years and its inverter warranty is for 12 years, extendable to 20 or 25 years. The SolarEdge solution includes remote and module-level monitoring free for 25 years.Attendees at Solar Power International 2018, Sept. 24 - 27, will be among the first in the world to see the new high-performance HITÂ® S Series smart module on display in Panasonic booth #1520 and SolarEdge booth #2614.The HITÂ® S Series Module is expected to be available in the U.S. in early 2019.For more information about Panasonic solar technology, please visit: https://na.panasonic.com/us/energy-solutions/solar/solar-panelsAbout Panasonic Corporation of North AmericaNewark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation and leverages its strengths in Immersive Entertainment, Sustainable Energy, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions to enable its business-to-business customers. Panasonic was highlighted in Forbes Magazine's Global 2000 ranking as one of the Top Ten Best Regarded Companies for 2017. The ranking is based on outstanding scores for trustworthiness, honesty with the public and superior performance of products and solutions. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at Panasonic.com.About SolarEdgeSolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, UPS, and grid services solutions. SolarEdge is online at solaredge.us