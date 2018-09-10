Wind Resource & Project Energy Assessment

This technical event is the only one of its kind within North America. Accurate wind energy resource assessment is a critical factor in developing successful wind projects, and attendees will participate in targeted networking sessions and explore the industry's needs through presentations on new state-of-the-art techniques and technologies. As the conference concludes, attendees should expect to gain critical insight to the key matters by which the industry makes energy predictions.



More Headlines Articles

Taurin Spalding, Global Validations and Methods Manager, will be speaking on Wednesday September 12 from 3.15pm - 4.30pm on â€˜Improving Wind Speed Predictions Using Ensemble Flow Modeling', as well as presenting a poster titled â€˜Method for evaluating the impact of energy offtaker curtailment using stochastic time series modeling' on Tuesday, September 11 from 4.00pm - 5.00pm. View Taurin's profile here - https://s23.a2zinc.net/clients/awea/ra18/Public/SpeakerDetails.aspx?FromPage=Speakers.aspx&ContactID=11710Mackenzie Tocco, Project Engineer, is moderating the panel for â€˜Data Science - Powering Business Value' on Tuesday, September 11, 2.30pm - 3.45pm. Expanding on the emergence of data science techniques in the industry, this session will explore the opportunities to integrate tools and techniques in order to improve efficiencies and provide business value in all aspects from data analysis to turbine performance. View more details here - https://s23.a2zinc.net/clients/awea/ra18/Public/SessionDetails.aspx?FromPage=Speakers.aspx&SessionID=3273&nav=true&Role=U%27Taurin and Mackenzie will be joined at the event by Natural Power President, Jim Adams, and Senior Vice President, Holly Burnett, along with Business Development Manager, Evan Osler. To pre-arrange a meeting with any of the team, please get in touch by emailing sayhello@naturalpower.comFind out more about the event, view the full conference program and register to attend, visit https://www.awea.org/events/event.aspx?eventid=61025Natural Power in North AmericaThe team of experienced wind industry veterans at Natural Power reviewed more than a third of new wind assets in the USA on behalf of clients in 2017 and has continued to expand across the US with offices in New York and Seattle. The business provides asset management services on over 5GW of renewable energy projects, equivalent to the top three US wind owners by capacity (according to AWEA 2015 Market Report figures). Its approach to â€˜total asset management' on operational projects includes a range of services for owners and financiers alike, including local site management and balance of plant services, advanced performance engineering analysis, remote monitoring services, and operational reporting and analysis.