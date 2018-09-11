EnergyBin Celebrates 2-Year Anniversary at Solar Power International

It was two years ago at Solar Power International that EnergyBin launched as the solar industry's first online community for companies across the supply chain to connect, buy and sell solar equipment and share market intelligence. EnergyBin will once again be exhibiting at Solar Power International in Anaheim this year - Booth #2977. Since the 2016 launch, EnergyBin has evolved to become the fastest growing Wholesale Solar B2B Exchange.

EnergyBin will once again be exhibiting at Solar Power International in Anaheim this year - Booth #2977. Since the 2016 launch, EnergyBin has evolved to become the fastest growing Wholesale Solar B2B Exchange with:â€¢ Over 1,000 Membersâ€¢ Member locations in 44 U.S. states and 15 countriesâ€¢ More than 5.1 million parts (panels, inverters, racking, batteries and more)EnergyBin was launched with the intention of cutting soft costs by bringing together companies in a seamless manner via the digital platform model."We like to think of EnergyBin as the digital Chamber of Commerce for solar companies," states Melissa Schmid, Business Development Manager, "It is great to attend events like Solar Power International to network with others in the industry, but companies need a way to connect with each other 24/7, which is where EnergyBin comes into play."One example of how a solar company can decrease purchasing costs is the success of Solfarm Solar Co. In the first transaction facilitated by EnergyBin, the residential installer was able to save $0.07 ppw ($7,000 total savings) on Tier One panels by connecting with a manufacturer.In addition to buyers, sellers also reap many cost savings by integrating EnergyBin into their daily operations. For instance, a supplier was able to connect with an installer looking for hard-to-find modules that their customer wanted to add to an existing array. These panels were sitting in the supplier's warehouse collecting dust and taking up valuable space prior to making this connection on EnergyBin."As we move forward, we are focused on spreading the word about EnergyBin as well as continually adding value to the platform," Ms. Schmid notes, "Whether you are a solar company who wants to buy or sell solar equipment or you are seeking a pulse on supply, demand and pricing, you will find value in your EnergyBin subscription."To learn more about EnergyBin or request a demo, visit energybin.com.