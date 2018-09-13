3megawatt announces major reporting product feature for renewable energy asset managers with the latest version of BluePoint
3megawatt will showcase BluePoint 5 featuring reporting tools, new data integrations, customizable dashboards and enhanced enterprise features at Solar Power International and WindEnergy Hamburg
Munich, 10 September 2018 3megawatt announces a major upgrade to BluePoint, the market
countries. 3megawatt will be demonstrating BluePoint 5 at Solar Power International in Anaheim
and Wind Energy Hamburg.
BluePoint's allinone software solution provides owners and operators of renewable energy
assets with a 360degree view of their portfolios. The integration with market leading monitoring
solutions, accounting software and CMMS solutions unlock the ability for users to create
realtime insights in the operational and financial performance of their portfolios, creating flexible
reports for various stakeholders with one click.
" We started 3megawatt in 2012 with the idea to provide centralized tools for smarter portfolio
management. Today we maintain 50 automated connections with data sources for plant
performance, metering, ticketing, financial and other asset related information," said Edmee
Kelsey, founder and CEO of 3megawatt. "With BluePoint 5 we have created the most advanced
reporting tool in the market. We are very excited to help asset managers streamline their
reporting through our new intuitive drag and drop editor to create beautiful, insightful reports."
With BluePoint's new cuttingedge reporting tools, users will be able to combine the power of
consolidated data with the convenience of draganddrop editors to customize their investor,
bank or management reports. In BluePoint 5 users will be able to:
● Use draganddrop
editors to easily edit content, change designs, add charts and tables
and modify page layouts;
● Create personalized reports for different stakeholders using smart data selection tools
including the new BluePoint oneclick
pivot function;
● Dynamically tailor reports based on the stakeholder's individual needs;
● Customize multiple dashboards in individual user accounts.
3megawatt is also announcing enterprise level updates to support large, sophisticated teams.
Updates include advanced user analytics, audit logs, separation of duties and advanced access
control settings. BluePoint is now available in 9 languages. BluePoint 5 also comes with detailed
video tutorials, best practices, industry insights and other support tools to make the onboarding
process for new users easy.
About 3megawatt
3megawatt develops BluePoint, the industryleading solar and wind asset management
software with 25GW managed in 35 countries. BluePoint is the industry standard for
professional wind and solar asset managers who require a modern and userfriendly
software solution to save time, improve efficiency, share knowledge and reduce portfolio risk. As a
software company built by energy people, we provide owners and operators with innovative
tools to streamline their business in all stages of the renewable energy asset lifecycle. For more
information please visit 3megawatt and connect with us on Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .
