3megawatt announces major reporting product feature for renewable energy asset managers with the latest version of BluePoint

leading software solution for solar and wind asset management with 25GW managed in 35countries. 3megawatt will be demonstrating BluePoint 5 at Solar Power International in Anaheimand Wind Energy Hamburg.BluePoint's allinone software solution provides owners and operators of renewable energyassets with a 360degree view of their portfolios. The integration with market leading monitoringsolutions, accounting software and CMMS solutions unlock the ability for users to createrealtime insights in the operational and financial performance of their portfolios, creating flexiblereports for various stakeholders with one click." We started 3megawatt in 2012 with the idea to provide centralized tools for smarter portfoliomanagement. Today we maintain 50 automated connections with data sources for plantperformance, metering, ticketing, financial and other asset related information," said EdmeeKelsey, founder and CEO of 3megawatt. "With BluePoint 5 we have created the most advancedreporting tool in the market. We are very excited to help asset managers streamline theirreporting through our new intuitive drag and drop editor to create beautiful, insightful reports."With BluePoint's new cuttingedge reporting tools, users will be able to combine the power ofconsolidated data with the convenience of draganddrop editors to customize their investor,bank or management reports. In BluePoint 5 users will be able to:● Use draganddropeditors to easily edit content, change designs, add charts and tablesand modify page layouts;● Create personalized reports for different stakeholders using smart data selection toolsincluding the new BluePoint oneclickpivot function;● Dynamically tailor reports based on the stakeholder's individual needs;● Customize multiple dashboards in individual user accounts.3megawatt is also announcing enterprise level updates to support large, sophisticated teams.Updates include advanced user analytics, audit logs, separation of duties and advanced accesscontrol settings. BluePoint is now available in 9 languages. BluePoint 5 also comes with detailedvideo tutorials, best practices, industry insights and other support tools to make the onboardingprocess for new users easy.About 3megawatt3megawatt develops BluePoint, the industryleading solar and wind asset managementsoftware with 25GW managed in 35 countries. BluePoint is the industry standard forprofessional wind and solar asset managers who require a modern and userfriendlysoftware solution to save time, improve efficiency, share knowledge and reduce portfolio risk. As asoftware company built by energy people, we provide owners and operators with innovativetools to streamline their business in all stages of the renewable energy asset lifecycle. For moreinformation please visit 3megawatt and connect with us on Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .