GreenBiz Selects Go Electric as 2018 VERGE Vanguard Award Honoree

September 21, 2018



In recognizing Go Electric as an award honoree, GreenBiz notes "the Anderson, Indiana-based venture is winning accounts with its mission to provide uninterruptible power to organizations fretting over grid resilience. Its patented technology, called LYNC DR, integrates renewable energy with a microgrid controller, lithium-ion batteries and power conversion.""We're proud to have our resiliency solution recognized among such a venerable collection of clean economy leaders," said Lisa Laughner, CEO and co-founder of Go Electric. "VERGE events and programs have been a valuable source of support and experience for our company since its earliest stages, making it especially rewarding to be a part of this year's VERGE Vanguard honorees."Go Electric is the only startup company and the only organization with less than 10,000 employees to be individually recognized this year. The other four company honorees are Apple, General Motors, UPS and Xcel Energy."The transition to a sustainable and low-carbon economy won't happen without visionaries and leaders," said Joel Makower, chairman and executive editor at GreenBiz Group. "The VERGE Vanguard award honors those who are showing the way, setting the path for companies, cities and all of us to follow. We are pleased to honor this year's cohort as exemplars of the important and inspiring change we all want to see in the world."The rest of this year's roster includes individuals from some of the world's largest companies, including Google, Tesla, Adidas, C&A and more.View the full VERGE Vanguard honoree list here: https://www.greenbiz.com/article/2018-verge-vanguard-awardsAbout Go Electric Inc.Go Electric Inc. is a provider of customer-side-of-the-meter battery energy storage microgrid solutions that deliver uninterruptible power to facilities and forward operating bases, lower energy costs, integrate renewables and provide grid-stabilizing energy services to utilities. Go Electric is headquartered in Anderson, Indiana at the Flagship Enterprise Center and has offices in Brooklyn and Honolulu. More information about Go Electric can be found at www.goelectricinc.com.About GreenBiz GroupGreenBiz Group is the leading media and events company at the intersection of business, sustainability and innovation. We view climate change and other global environmentalchallenges as existential threats to business and society, as well as significant opportunities. We help our audiences — large and small companies, utilities, government agencies and others — navigate the emerging technologies, business practices, policies and societal expectations they need to know to succeed. We achieve this through media, events, research and a membership network of corporate sustainability professionals. www.greenbiz.com###Media Contact:Antenna GroupMolly Rafelson646-883-3892GoElectric@antennagroup.com