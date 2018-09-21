Precision XYZ to Present on Drones, IOT and Mapping at Solar Power International 2018

-Precision XYZ, the only drone service provider focused exclusively on the solar sector, will formally launch and demo next week at Solar Power International (SPI). Former SunEdison executive Mark Culpepper and current Managing Partner will also present on IOT and mapping at the leading solar conference from September 24-27 in Anaheim, Calif.



"Leveraging our solar, aviation and tech expertise combined with practical field knowledge, our Air-2-Ground application is specifically designed to ensure that our clients services are delivered quickly, accurately and efficiently."Tweet thisAlmost two years in development, Precision XYZ combines drone-secured data with financial modeling and software engineering, to help developers, EPC firms, asset owners and O&M companies to drive project velocity, improve project build quality, and increase power plant yields. With Air-2-Ground, their SaaS application that's included as standard in all services, customers benefit from accurate, efficient and fast data services."With over 1.2GW of completed projects under our belt, we know how to work with the solar industry," said Mark Culpepper, Founder and Managing Partner of Precision XYZ. "Leveraging our solar, aviation and tech expertise combined with practical field knowledge, our Air-2-Ground application is specifically designed to ensure that our clients services are delivered quickly, accurately and efficiently.""Precision XYZ gives us one more tool in our tool belt to mitigate risk and record and report activity in the field during the pre-construction development and construction process. By adopting the Precision XYZ platform, we've taken project construction tracking to a new level, enabling our clients to easily see and share data in near real time as projects are being built. Not only does this help drive project productivity, it facilitates efficient communications with our clients and partner organizations," said Jeff Calabro, EVP of Business Development and Pre-Construction for ArrayCon. "We look forward to working with Precision XYZ on future projects."Precision XYZ's platform accelerates project velocity for systems in development, improves the quality of sites under construction, and increases output of operating assets - quickly, accurately and efficiently. Precision XYZ is at SPI booth #281, main floor.About Precision XYZBased in Orinda, Calif., Precision XYZ provides comprehensive data services to the solar industry, from site assessment, topography mapping, progress monitoring, thermal Inspections to Asset Resale and Recovery. Unique in the solar industry, Precision XYZ applies financial modeling and software engineering to deliver better data, better analysis and actionable results. With Precision XYZ data and analysis, organizations with ground and roof-mount solar energy systems are more quickly and easily able to collect and analyze data that accelerates project velocity, improves project construction and improves underperforming systems. Because Precision XYZ's team of solar, aviation and data experts apply a API-centric approach to collecting data, developers, EPC firms, owners and operators are able to. From air-2-ground, the veteran-owned company's experts come from aviation and the solar industry and bring an in-depth knowledge and years of experience to engineering, survey, development, construction, and O&M clients as well as federal, state and local governments.To learn more about Precision XYZ, visit https://www.precisionxyz.com or follow the company on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.