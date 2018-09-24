SimpliPhi Power Debuts Installer Qualification Program: SimpliPhi I.Q

SOLAR POWER INTERNATIONAL - To better serve its network of installers operating in more than 35 countries and growing worldwide, SimpliPhi Power is introducing a new Installer Qualification Program, SimpliPhi I.Q., to provide ongoing continuing education, technical training, sales and co-marketing support to the company's partners in the field. Two tiers of certification are available, at no cost to participants.



More Headlines Articles

"For almost a decade we've partnered with installers around the world to design and deploy safe and efficient energy storage solutions for homes and businesses, both on-grid and off," says SimpliPhi CEO Catherine Von Burg. "The introduction of our I.Q. program allows us to deliver an even greater level of service, as we work collaboratively with our installation partners to ensure successful systems that offer years of reliable operation for all SimpliPhi projects."Installers interested in obtaining certification are asked to complete the online application.To kick off the program, Lead Technical Trainer Troy Daniels will deliver four 10-minute introductory SimpliPhi I.Q. training sessions in Booth 3220 at Solar Power International. The trainings will be held at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 25 and Wednesday, September 26. No registration is required.About SimpliPhi PowerSimpliPhi Power designs and manufactures efficient, non-toxic and enduring energy storage and management systems that utilize non-toxic lithium ferro phosphate (LFP). Based in Oxnard, California, SimpliPhi combines the non-hazardous LFP energy storage chemistry with its proprietary cell and battery architecture, manufacturing processes and materials, power electronics and, Battery Management System (BMS) to create safe, reliable, durable and highly scalable on-demand power solutions for the residential, commercial, military, emergency response and film industries. Integral to all SimpliPhi Power solutions is a proprietary management system that further optimizes the life-cycle, performance and durability of its batteries. SimpliPhi Power storage system components are UL certified and have been rigorously tested and passed requirements by the U.S. Army and Marine Corps. For more information, please visit SimpliPhipower.com and follow us @SimpliPhiPower or Facebook and LinkedIn.