Enphase Energy Introduces Next-Generation IQ Combiner

Solar Power International— Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of solar microinverters, today builds upon the success of the IQ Combiner series by announcing the IQ Combiner 3™ with Enphase IQ Envoy™. The IQ Combiner 3 makes PV and storage installations fast and flexible while offering improved aesthetics, by providing a consistent, pre-wired solution for residential applications.



Based on feedback from top solar contractors, the next-generation IQ Combiner 3 allows for 80 Amps of solar and/or storage (up to 16 kW AC), accepts four swappable 2P Eaton breakers, and features single-stud installation with a smaller footprint. To keep Enphase systems connected with control and analytics platforms, the IQ Combiner 3 comes with an Enphase IQ Envoy, and is available with all key communications technology options, including Wi-Fi, Ethernet, or cellular. The Enphase IQ Combiner 3 reduces the number of enclosures required for solar installation and features revenue-grade production and optional consumption metering in a single, visually attractive enclosure."We spend a lot of time listening to feedback from solar installation contractors and customers, and the IQ Combiner 3 is another outcome of taking that feedback back into the product development cycle," said Raghu Belur, co-founder and chief products officer at Enphase Energy. "IQ Combiner 3 makes solar installation simpler and faster for solar contractors and it delivers a more visually attractive option for homeowners. Those achievements are a direct result of the drive to improve the customer experience for Enphase customers."The IQ Combiner 3 is an NRTL-certified NEMA type 3R outdoor-ready enclosure, built to withstand exterior weather conditions, and features side and rear conduit entry, giving solar contractors more options on the job site and further reducing solar installation time. The device is a UL 1741 listed assembly and features a 5-year equipment warranty and will play a key role with the future release of Enphase Ensemble. The IQ Combiner 3 will be available from Enphase distributors starting in October 2018."The IQ Combiner has always helped keep our electrical designs simple and aesthetically pleasing, and this new product iteration will add more flexibility for difficult mounting situations and more built-in technology options," said William May, president at May Electric Solar. "During our beta testing we found that IQ Combiner 3 is ideal for over 99 percent of our projects and gives us tremendous flexibility with mounting locations, saving both installation time and cost."With over 200 patents, Enphase continues to drive differentiation through innovation and meet the changing needs of residential solar customers in markets around the world.About Enphase Energy, Inc.Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that connect solar generation, storage and management on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized solar with its microinverter technology and produces the world's only truly integrated solar plus storage solution. Enphase has shipped over 17 million microinverters, and more than 790,000 Enphase systems have been deployed in over 120 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.