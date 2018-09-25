SOLAREDGE PREVIEWING SMART SOLAR SUITE FOR NEW HOMES AT SPI

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA (September 25, 2018) - SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. ("SolarEdge") (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy, is previewing at Solar Power International a suite of inverter solutions for new home construction, to meet California's Title 24. The smart solar suite for new homes is comprised of three different modular, versatile, and upgradable solutions that meet the needs of any building concept while complying with the new regulation.



Offering varying entry levels and upgrade options, each solution is scalable to meet future customer needs. The higher-grade offerings are based on SolarEdge's single-phase inverter with HD-Wave technology and residential power optimizers and enable several upgrade packages, including EV-charging, battery storage and backup, and home energy management. This package is also expandable to support additional modules. The basic package includes a single-phase inverter and a power optimizer with compact technology, which connects to 4-8 modules. This basic offering can be upgraded to include cellular connectivity and consumption metering."California's Title 24 represents an excellent opportunity to bring smart solar energy into the everyday lives of more people. SolarEdge is aiming to drive the adoption of solar by creating a new standard in smart energy homes, which combine solar with battery, EV-charging, monitoring, and more," stated Peter Mathews, General Manager North America. "Our suite of solutions is designed to help builders generate additional revenue streams and differentiate their businesses."SolarEdge's new home build suite is expected to be available in 2019.Solar Power International attendees are invited to visit the SolarEdge booth (2614) to meet with local and global members of our management and sales teams, learn more about SolarEdge's newest product offerings, and participate in daily trainings.About SolarEdge:SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, UPS, and grid services solutions. SolarEdge is online at solaredge.com