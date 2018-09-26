SEIA Unveils Brand New Membership Structure, Streamlined Online Form

New Basic Membership Option Makes It Easier, Cheaper Than Ever to JoinANAHEIM, Calif. – The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) today announced the roll out of an updated membership structure that makes it easier and more affordable than ever to join the national trade association for the U.S. solar industry and that gives existing members a way to save money by referring their industry partners. The new structure introduces a Basic level membership for just $750 per year, and a new Premium level of membership – Watt membership – for $4,500 per year. These changes lower the barriers to join SEIA for smaller companies and for those just entering the industry, aiding SEIA’s advocacy efforts as the voice of the entire U.S. solar industry. “By expanding our offerings, we can bring more solar companies into the SEIA fold, ultimately strengthening our voice in Washington, D.C. and in state capitals across the country,” said Abigail Ross Hopper, SEIA’s president and CEO. “This is a significant shift in strategy for SEIA that will not only help us boost our influence, but also make us work more democratically, creating opportunity for companies of all kinds to engage in their own advocacy.” The new structure provides Basic level members with access to valuable tools and materials, including SEIA’s Federal Tax Manual, webinars, the SEIA Sphere, and Division calls and meetings. Additionally, SEIA is introducing a new online form on its website to make it quicker and easier to join the association. The “Join SEIA” landing page has also been updated with key information to make it more streamlined and easier to access. These updates are effective immediately for new members. For current members, the new membership structure will take effect upon their 2019 renewal date. This change also includes new Membership Referral and Ambassador Programs, which allow SEIA members to earn discounts on their dues, event tickets, sponsorship opportunities and more, by recruiting new companies to join SEIA. ### About SEIA®: Celebrating its 44th anniversary in 2018, the Solar Energy Industries Association® is the national trade association of the U.S. solar energy industry, which now employs more than 250,000 Americans. Through advocacy and education, SEIA® is building a strong solar industry to power America. SEIA works with its 1,000 member companies to build jobs and diversity, champion the use of cost-competitive solar in America, remove market barriers and educate the public on the benefits of solar energy. Visit SEIA online at www.seia.org. Media Contact: Morgan Lyons, SEIA's Communications Manager, mlyons@seia.org (202) 556-2872

