Schneider Electric and Scale Microgrid Solutions Deliver Sustainable Energy Management to Bowery Farming

November 15, 2018 - Schneider Electric, the global specialist in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, and Scale Microgrid Solutions, a technology company focused on developing sustainable on-site energy solutions for controlled environment agriculture facilities, today announced an agreement to design, engineer and build a new microgrid for modern farming company, Bowery Farming.



Under the terms of the agreement, Scale Microgrid Solutions will build, own, and operate a proprietary hybrid microgrid system that leverages Schneider Electric EcoStruxure technology for Bowery's newly commissioned facility in New Jersey, the most technologically-sophisticated commercial farm in the world. The system will use distributed energy resources (DER), including a rooftop solar array, a natural gas generator equipped with advanced emissions control technologies and Schneider Electric's lithium-ion battery energy storage system (BESS) interconnected in a behind-the-meter configuration."Bowery has created a facility wherein crop production is already 100 times more efficient than traditional farmland, creating a greater need for reliable, efficient power," said Ryan Goodman, CEO of Scale Microgrid Solutions. "Microgrids offer a compelling value proposition, but they're inherently complex machines and not many companies have the in-house expertise needed to make the investment. We're excited to deploy an affordable microgrid solution in conjunction with Schneider Electric that will further reduce Bowery's carbon footprint and provide critical resilience."Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure Microgrid Advisor (EMA), a cloud-connected, demand-side energy management software platform, will be integrated to optimize the system's performance. By leveraging predictive and learning algorithms, EMA will empower Scale Microgrid Solutions to better manage the production and consumption of its renewable energy and control energy spend. The system will also be equipped to operate in parallel with traditional utility electric services during normal operating conditions, and in "island mode" to ensure that the farm remains powered during unexpected outages.Bowery Farming is an innovative player that's growing crops to support the world's growing population in an incredibly energy-efficient way," said Don Wingate, Vice President Utility & Microgrid Solutions, Schneider Electric. "At Schneider Electric and together with Scale Microgrid Solutions, we're looking forward to working to address the challenges associated with indoor farming, and driving microgrid innovations that improve energy efficiency, reduce end-user costs, mitigate greenhouse gas emissions and improve grid resilience.""Bowery is committed to growing food for a better future and we are excited to have found partners in Schneider Electric and Scale Microgrid Solutions who will help us achieve our mission. We're looking forward to continuing to provide consumers with access to local, high-quality produce and drive a more sustainable future." said Brian Donato, SVP Operations, Bowery Farming.Commissioning of the Bowery microgrid project is scheduled for Q1 2019.About Schneider ElectricSchneider Electric is leading the Digital Transformation of Energy Management and Automation in Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries. With global presence in over 100 countries, Schneider is the undisputable leader in Power Management - Medium Voltage, Low Voltage and Secure Power, and in Automation Systems. We provide integrated efficiency solutions, combining energy, automation and software. In our global Ecosystem, we collaborate with the largest Partner, Integrator and Developer Community on our Open Platform to deliver real-time control and operational efficiency. We believe that great people and partners make Schneider a great company and that our commitment to Innovation, Diversity and Sustainability ensures that Life Is On everywhere, for everyone and at every moment. www.schneider-electric.usAbout Scale Microgrid SolutionsScale Microgrid Solutions designs, builds, operates, and finances cutting-edge on-site power systems for commercial and industrial facilities throughout North America. Our proprietary microgrid modules enable our customers to reap the benefits of the world's most innovative distributed energy technologies while eliminating the anxieties associated with the traditional microgrid development process. We're building the backbone of the 21st century electric grid, at scale. Learn more by visiting us at: www.scalemicrogridsolutions.comAbout Bowery FarmingBowery is growing food for a better future by revolutionizing agriculture. Our modern farming company combines the benefits of the best local farms with advances made possible by technology to grow produce you can feel good about eating. BoweryOS, our proprietary software system, uses vision systems, automation technology, and machine learning to monitor plants and all the variables that drive their growth 24/7. Because we control the entire process from seed to store, Bowery farms use zero pesticides, 95% less water, and are 100+ times more productive on the same footprint of land than traditional agriculture. Bowery produce is currently available at select Whole Foods and Foragers stores in the Tristate area, and featured on the menus of Tom Colicchio's New York restaurants Craft and Temple Court. Based in New York City, the company has raised $27.5M from leading investors including General Catalyst, GGV Capital, GV (formerly Google Ventures) and First Round Capital.