Applying a data driven approach to managing offshore wind assets - Offshore Wind Europe, November 2018

Natural Power's Lauren Wheatley, Director of Advisory and Analytics, will jointly present ‘Applying a data driven approach to managing offshore wind assets - extracting value from performance data' with SeaRoc's Managing Director Steve Pears, at the forthcoming Offshore Wind Europe Conference which takes place on 27th and 28th November at the Novotel London West.

Lauren and Steve will take to the stage on Wednesday 28th November from 14.50hrs to 15.10hrs.



Access to SCADA information is not new but the parameters and volume of available data is growing exponentially. During operations, performance data can be combined with analytics to feed reliability centred maintenance and servicing strategies to minimise unplanned downtime and enhance equipment reliability. The presentation will outline how these performance datasets can be integrated with other data streams and utilised intelligently to ensure resources can add value by driving O&M decision making.The presentation will explore a number of key areas including the digital ecosystem, performance analysis as well as live monitoring and management, and how the application of knowledge with data insights can maximise returns for offshore assets.With the industry exploring how to bid at zero subsidy, turbine manufacturers unveiling turbines at 10MW+ in scale, a looming bottleneck in dealing with legacy project O&M as projects scale up and floating offshore wind moving quickly towards commercialisation, the offshore wind industry is at a crucial tipping point in time. Offshore Wind Europe is bringing together more than 350 leaders from across the core pillars of the offshore value chain, to provide insight that will help to inform change.View the full conference programme and register to attend here https://events.newenergyupdate.com/offshore/