SEIA Urges Congress to Fix ITC Eligibility of Energy Storage This Year

WASHINGTON, D.C. - In a letter filed today, the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), alongside a broad coalition of energy trade and advocacy organizations, urges Congress to modify the tax code to include energy storage as an eligible technology for the investment tax credit (ITC).



Following is a statement on the effort from SEIA president and CEO Abigail Ross Hopper:"As our letter to Senate and House leadership details, energy storage systems are critically important to the modernization of America's electric grid and represent a massive opportunity for clean energy, particularly solar power. In the energy world, you'd be hard-pressed to find an example of two technologies that complement each other as well as solar plus storage."Yet without clear rules of the road, companies continue to face financial uncertainty in their investments. Inclusion in the ITC is a crucial step if we're going to harness storage's full potential. SEIA, alongside our partner organizations, is urging Congress to enact the Energy Storage Tax Incentive and Deployment Act, a common-sense bill that will encourage investment, jobs and accelerated deployment of solar plus storage projects."###About SEIA®:Celebrating its 44th anniversary in 2018, the Solar Energy Industries Association® is the national trade association of the U.S. solar energy industry, which now employs more than 250,000 Americans. Through advocacy and education, SEIA® is building a strong solar industry to power America. SEIA works with its 1,000 member companies to build jobs and diversity, champion the use of cost-competitive solar in America, remove market barriers and educate the public on the benefits of solar energy. Visit SEIA online at www.seia.org.