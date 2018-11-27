eSourcing & eNegotiation Tool Helps EPC Companies To Remain Profitable

Global Solar PV installation will increase in 2019 solving world's primary need for greener cleaner environment, as more and more projects are launched by government and private sector companies the need to undertake EPC projects (engineering, procurement & construction) is ever greater, it is equally true that more EPC companies are available today then ever before.



The big investors for Commercial and Industrial solar power projects are negotiating via eAuction process with consultants and EPC companies thus keeping them under tight profit margins, today companies have to remain competitive in price, quality and service is mandatory anyhow. Several companies have shut down their EPC Business or are reluctant to accept orders at lower prices, there is a wide cry in the industry about profitability in small to large size power projects.EPC companies are embracing new technology in area of sourcing & procurement, smart sourcing is the buzz word and eSourcing & eNegotiation web base tools are available for small to large EPC companies, it allows them to conduct eRFQ, Supplier Discovery & Negotiate with potential/approved suppliers via eAuction process, for raw materials used in executing the Solar projects, using eSourcing tool now companies are able to sourcing Solar Cells for building PV Module or source PV Modules itself, other material which can be eSourced includes Inverter, Batteries, Wires & Cables, Connectors & Junction Boxes, Controllers, Fabricated Mounting Structure or Civil work.EPC companies who conduct manually negotiating with suppliers have found limited price reduction compared to companies who have adopted and used eSourcing & eNegotiation tools, eSupplierGlobal .com one of the provider of such tool offers end to end eSourcing capablity with value added services which allows Buyers to discover more suppliers and generate more saving during sourcing or price negotiation of raw materials, as claimed by eSupplierGlobal.com companies see reduction in raw material cost anywhere between 5- 20% among certain category of raw materials and country of source.Currently eSourcing tool is used in North America and Europe, in Asia which is large market is seeing a slow adoption, In 2019 we would see more competition among EPC companies and there is an increase awareness among EPC Buyers which will shoot adoption of eSourcing & eNegotiation tool thus making Solar EPC business competitive and profitable.