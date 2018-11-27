RGS Energy to Exhibit POWERHOUSE™ Solar Shingle at TecHome Builder Summit on December 5-7, 2018

RGS Energy (NASDAQ: RGSE), the exclusive worldwide manufacturer of the visually stunning POWERHOUSE™ Solar Shingle System, has been invited to exhibit at TecHome Builder Summit at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, AZ on December 5-7, 2018.



This VIP event will host the nation's top high-volume, luxury and multifamily homebuilding companies to explore the opportunity, challenges and requirements for success with home technology. The event will feature interactive roundtables, inspiring general sessions and scheduled engagements with the industry's leading tech vendors.Attendees are invited to stop by RGS' exhibitor booth #321 to see and learn more about the patented technology behind the next generation POWERHOUSE™ 3.0 solar shingles, which received UL certification earlier this month.About TecHome Builder SummitThe TecHome Builder Summit is a uniquely powerful event consisting of the 5th Annual TecHome Builder HiVol, 5th Annual TecHome Builder LUX, and 3rd Annual TecHome Builder MultiFam. The TecHome Builder Summit 2018 will host nearly 300 technology decision-makers from the nation's most progressive high-volume, luxury and multifamily homebuilders. For more information about the event, visit techomebuildersummit.com.About RGS EnergyRGS Energy (NASDAQ: RGSE) is America's Original Solar Company providing solar, storage and energy services whose mission is clean energy savings. The company is the exclusive manufacturer of POWERHOUSE™, an innovative in-roof solar shingle using technology developed by The Dow Chemical Company. RGS Energy also sells, designs and installs traditional retrofit solar systems for residential homeowners, commercial businesses, non-profit organizations and government entities.For more information, visit RGSEnergy.com and RGSPOWERHOUSE.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RGSEnergy and on Twitter at twitter.com/rgsenergy. Information on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.RGS Energy is the company's registered trade name. RGS Energy files periodic and other reports with the SEC under its official name "Real Goods Solar, Inc."POWERHOUSE™ is a trademark of The Dow Chemical Company, used under license.