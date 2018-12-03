Hanergy Showcases the First Batch of Solar-powered Smart Bus Station in China

Dec 3, Beijing - After introducing solar-powered smart bus stations in three Chinese cities, Hanergy Thin Film Power Group (00566.hk), recently launched the latest smart bus station in Tianjin, a municipal city besides Beijing, as part of its 70-bus station plan in this city.



This intelligent bus station developed by Hanergy, the world's largest thin-film power solution company, is well equipped to provide multiple engaging services to passengers ranging from real-time bus location check, news browsing, wifi hotspot services, digital library services, mobile phone charging and vending machine services.Powered by 28 thin-film solar panels on top, the bus station could be self-sustained in terms of energy generation. Following this launch, Tianjin is the fourth city to have Hanergy's smart bus station solution, after Beijing, Dali and Langfang. According to Hanergy, it plans to launch 70 smart bus stations at Sino-Singapore Eco-city in Tianjin.The one-of-a-kind bus station is installed with MiaSolé flexible modules on the roof to generate electricity. MiaSolé is a U.S. based subsidiary of Hanergy and its solar modules could be perfectly fit to the original design of nearly any structure thanks to its thinness, lightweight and flexibility. MiaSolé's modules are also enjoying a world-record conversation rate of 19.4%.Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco City is a major cooperation project initiated by both governments in 2008, aiming to build a demonstrative 30 square km eco-city showcasing environment-protection, energy- and resource-saving, and combating global-warming. On November 26, 2018, the Eco-city was selected as "China's most Livable Eco-city".The eco-city is taking proactive strategies to promote renewable energy, including geothermal, solar, wind and biomass energy, and to push for the launch of green buildings.About Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Ltd -Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Ltd (0566.HK) is a Hong Kong-listed company, and a subsidiary of Hanergy Holding Group Ltd. As one of the leading thin-film solar companies in the world, Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Ltd is committed to "Building Mobile Energy". Since 2009, Hanergy has been working relentlessly to integrate worldwide solar technologies, and making a robust investment in research and innovation in the field of thin-film solar power. Thin film solar technologies have been applied to a series of commercial and non-commercial products, including HanTile, HanWall, HanCar, HanWindow, Humbrella, HanPack and HanPaper.