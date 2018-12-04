Schletter Group: 1-megawatt rooftop project in Jordan now on the grid

Kirchdorf/Haag, 4 December, 2018. The globally active manufacturer of solar mounting systems Schletter Group has concluded another rooftop project in Jordan. The installation on the roof of a steel processing plant in Amman generates up to 1,053 kWp of clean solar power.



"For us, the Middle East is an important region that, thanks to our excellent ties to local project developers, we are already very well positioned in," Adnan Daqa said. He is the Schletter Group's representative in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), where the company is one of the major overseas suppliers of solar mounting systems. "An important factor in our success is also that our production strategy is not only focussed on quality, but most of all on cost-efficiency through quick and easy assembly," he pointed out.The end customer of this project specifically asked for the PV panels to be attached directly to the sheet metal of the roof. For that reason, the 3,240 panels were mounted using the Schletter system SingleFix-Vario, which is designed to allow mounting the array directly to the cladding in case of self-supporting trapezoidal sheet metal roofs. This requires no additional support structures, which in turn significantly reduces construction time. There is also less physical load on the roof structure. Nevertheless, the system is highly robust: Laterally fastening the mounting system SingleFix to the raised bead of the trapezoidal metal roof cladding allows ideal spreading of the loads throughout the sheet metal. This prevents the roof from buckling or even tearing.The project developer was Amman-based Al Hayakel Renewable Engergy Co. (Maani). The Schletter Group has been cooperating with this company for a number of years now, and has already realised projects with them on the order of more than 8,5 megawatts. Another joint 1.2-megawatt project outside of Jordan is already being planned and construction is due to start next January.About the Schletter GroupThe Schletter Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers of photovoltaic mounting systems made of aluminium and steel. The group of companies manufactures mounting systems for roofs, facades and open spaces (solar parks) as well as solar carports. With production sites in Germany, the USA and China as well as an international network of sales and service companies, the Schletter Group operates in all important international markets. In total, the Schletter Group employs around 750 people. In 2017, the group's sales amounted to around EUR 281 million.www.schletter-group.com