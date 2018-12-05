Enhanced PV Monitoring Features on the Solar-Log WEB Enerestâ„¢ App

App Update 1.2.0 Now Available



Enhanced PV Monitoring Features on the Solar-Log WEB Enerest™ Appâ€¢ Energy flow chart includes PV production, consumption, feed-in, and storageâ€¢ Visualize individual inverter performanceâ€¢ Monthly PV production forecastsâ€¢ Intuitive chart navigationâ€¢ Now available on Google Play and the App StoreBethel, CT, December 3, 2018: The new Solar-Log WEB Enerest™ App 1.2.0 offers even more intuitive ways to monitor solar PV plants. The innovative app is specially designed to make sure PV system operators can quickly and easily access the right information on the status of their solar plants. Data is immediately transferred from the Solar-Log WEB Enerest™ online portal to the app, making solar plant performance details available on-the-go from anywhere around the world.Energy Flow - Complex Data Made SimpleThe Energy Flow chart is now available on the mobile app for Solar-Log WEB Enerest™ L and XL users. This eye-catching graphic allows users to view the flow of electricity between the plant, building, grid, and battery. Users can see how much PV power is being produced, how much is being used, and how much self-produced power is being fed into the grid. Users can also see if the battery is charging or discharging.Inverter Performance - Rapid Fault DetectionThe balance chart now includes a display of up to 10 individual inverters so users can compare production values. If there is a difference between inverter yields, or if one inverter suddenly stops producing the expected amount of power, the plant operator can immediately detect the error.Production TargetThe enhanced balance chart now features a yield target line. The target line provides a clear view of how much solar power each plant is forecasted to produce per individual month. This allows the user to easily determine how well the plant is meeting expected production.Intuitive Chart NavigationApp users can now intuitively swipe through the app to display daily, monthly or yearly charts.More information can be found at Solar-Log-America.com.