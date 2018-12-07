NEW JERSEY NATIVE BRINGS SOLAR JOBS TO HIS HOME STATE

Due to his close kinship with friends and family in New Jersey, native Tope Lala set his sights on expanding his Maryland-based company, Solar Energy World into the Garden State. With over 30 years of experience in residential services, he wants to give back to the community that gave him his start so in January 2018, Tope and his business partners opened a satellite office in Mount Laurel. In January 2019, Solar Energy World will be expanding in Tope's home state as the company moves to a 12,000 square foot warehouse in Pennsauken. By hosting solar workshops and opening a new showroom to the public, he hopes to make Solar Energy World a household name for New Jersey residents. His plan is to service the entire state within two years by hiring up to 100 employees in the area to match the size of the Maryland headquarters.

Due to his close kinship with friends and family in New Jersey, native Tope Lala set his sights on expanding his Maryland-based company, Solar Energy World into the Garden State. With over 30 years of experience in residential services, he wants to give back to the community that gave him his start so in January 2018, Tope and his business partners opened a satellite office in Mount Laurel.



More Headlines Articles

In January 2019, Solar Energy World will be expanding in Tope's home state as the company moves to a 12,000 square foot warehouse in Pennsauken. By hosting solar workshops and opening a new showroom to the public, he hopes to make Solar Energy World a household name for New Jersey residents. His plan is to service the entire state within two years by hiring up to 100 employees in the area to match the size of the Maryland headquarters.Born and raised in New Jersey to immigrant parents, Tope Lala graduated from Monroe Township High School in 1984. After transferring from Middlesex Community College to the University of Maryland, he graduated in 1989 and went into selling windows where he discovered his passion for sales and his desire to be his own boss.In 1990, Tope founded Homefix Corporation and grew it to one of the largest home remodeling companies in the country. Today with over 100,000 installations in eight states Homefix is currently ranked as the 25th largest specialty remodeler in the country. In 2003 Tope founded Trans One merchant services, a credit card processing company that services merchants over the entire country and currently sits on the Board of Directors.Using his 20 years of business experience, Tope wrote the plan for Solar Energy World and with his partners, launched the company in 2009. Since then the enterprise has grown into one of the largest full-scale solar system integrators on the East Coast under his leadership. The headquarters in Elkridge, MD is the only solar company the Baltimore, Washington DC area powered by solar. The roof top system was designed and installed by the company employees on Earth Day in 2011. Quarterly workshops are held at the headquarters and attended by hundreds of area residents interested in knowing more about solar power for their homes and businesses. Then in June of 2016, Solar Energy World opened the establishment to the public as the first solar showroom in Maryland.With more than 30 megawatts of commercial and residential installations, Solar Energy World has quickly become one of the most recognizable names in the industry. Tope currently lives in Clarksville, Maryland with his wife Melissa and three daughters Hayley, Sammy, and Jessie. "One of the main reasons that I founded this company is because I knew that buildings are responsible for 71% of the USA's greenhouse gases and I wanted to do more to help leave behind a healthy environment for my children." Tope goes on, "I knew starting this company would pay off. I could see that demand for solar would grow as electricity costs continued to rise and more people became aware that going solar would not only reduce their utility bills but produce on-going profits as well."