ABB to power Europe's largest electric car battery factory in Poland

ABB provides a substation for Europe's largest electric car battery factory in Poland, which belongs to LG Chem, one of the largest chemical companies in the world. Key equipment supplies include transformers, surge arrestors and gas insulated switchgear that will ensure safe and reliable power supplies.



The new car battery plant in Kobierzyce, near Wroclaw will be capable of supplying up to 250,000 electric cars with batteries per annum. It is also the first large-scale lithium-ion battery plant for automotive applications producing all battery components, from electrodes to cells, modules and packs."This substation solution is a good example of how ABB brings together domain expertise, best-in-class products and system integration capabilities" says Patrick Fragman, head of ABB's Grid Integration business, part of the company's Power Grids division. "The project also reinforces ABB's commitment to sustainable transportation."The substation is a key element of the power supply system, linking the grid and the power supply to the plant. Its proper operation is crucial for the energy security of the plant, especially in case of highly automated facilities, where power supply issues can result in costly downtime.Contact: Head of Communications, Power Grids division, ABB, Harmeet Bawa, harmeet.bawa@ch.abb.com, Tel: +41 43 317 71 11