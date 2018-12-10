ABB to power Europe's largest electric car battery factory in Poland
Substation and key technologies to ensure reliable power supply for manufacture of electric car batteries and support sustainable transportation
ABB provides a substation for Europe's largest electric car battery factory in Poland, which belongs to LG Chem, one of the largest chemical companies in the world. Key equipment supplies include transformers, surge arrestors and gas insulated switchgear that will ensure safe and reliable power supplies.
"This substation solution is a good example of how ABB brings together domain expertise, best-in-class products and system integration capabilities" says Patrick Fragman, head of ABB's Grid Integration business, part of the company's Power Grids division. "The project also reinforces ABB's commitment to sustainable transportation."
The substation is a key element of the power supply system, linking the grid and the power supply to the plant. Its proper operation is crucial for the energy security of the plant, especially in case of highly automated facilities, where power supply issues can result in costly downtime.
