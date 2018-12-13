Alencon SPOT Approved For Integration with Yaskawa Solectria Solar XGI Series String Inverters

Hatboro, PA & Lawrence, MA - December 13, 2018 - Yaskawa Solectria Solar, the leading U.S. commercial PV inverter manufacturer and Alencon Systems, the leading U.S. manufacturer of galvanically isolated DC-DC converters and optimizers have partnered to provide a solution for repowering 600V PV plants.



More Headlines Articles

The partners proudly announce the compatibility of their unique products, Alencon's String Power Optimizer and Transmitter - the SPOT and Yaskawa Solectria Solar's XGI 1000 transformerless string inverter. Interoperability was confirmed during extensive compatibility testing of the two units at Alencon's world-class power electronics laboratory located at their Hatboro, PA headquarters. Testing included operating the XGI 1000 inverter in a constant voltage mode, where the SPOT performs string level maximum power point tracking while providing the XGI 1000 a fixed voltage that allows it to run at its maximum efficiency.The integration of the Alencon SPOT and Yaskawa Solectria Solar's XGI 1000 offers end users a tested and complete solution for repowering 600V PV plants with new high efficiency inverters and optimizers. The updated PV array will be able to remain negatively or positively grounded as originally designed. Both the SPOT and XGI series inverter are designed, tested and built in the United States and compliant with the Buy American Act (BAA), making this unique solution ideal for customers with mandates to comply with the BAA including military and other government entities."The testing conducted between Alencon and Solectria confirms that the XGI 1000 and SPOT platforms perform perfectly together, creating an elegant American-made solution for restoring and improving 600V systems." said Miles C. Russell, Director of Product Management at Yaskawa Solectria Solar.About AlenconAlencon's solutions for ALternative ENergy CONversion provide high modularity and scalability for systems from several megawatts to several-hundred megawatts. By helping increase power production through unique energy harvesting technology, Alencon helps existing PV plant owners earn a higher yield from there PV assets. Headquartered in Hatboro, Pennsylvania, has been building PV power conversion hardware since 2009, drawing on the combined decades of power electronics experience of its engineering team.About Yaskawa Solectria SolarYaskawa Solectria Solar (Solectria), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Yaskawa America, Inc., is the leading commercial inverter supplier in the United States. Solectria's products include 14 to 750 kW inverters, string combiners and web-based monitoring for all size solar systems. Solectria is backed by Yaskawa's 100+ years of power electronics and inverter experience. Solectria's three-phase transformerless string inverters (XGI line) and three-phase central inverters (SGI line) are engineered, designed and assembled in the United States. PV system owners, developers and EPCs rely on the high performance, quality and reliability delivered by Yaskawa Solectria Solar.