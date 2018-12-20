Natural Power appoints Director of HSEQ

Reporting to Managing Director, Stephen Trotter, David will have functional responsibility for health, safety, environment and quality as well as for the resource both within the central HSEQ function and the safety advisors and managers throughout the business units.



Stephen Trotter, Managing Director at Natural Power, said: "This promotion not only recognises the contribution David has made to the business throughout the last 12 months in terms of retaining and promoting our accreditations, and driving and enhancing our safety culture, but also the importance of good health and safety within our business and externally with our clients. This appointment demonstrates our on-going commitment. Good safety is not optional in our industry and going forward it is inherent in how we do business."In his new role, David is charged with continuing to champion safety performance as well as increasing Natural Power's focus on environmental and quality performance.David Armour, Director of HSEQ at Natural Power, said: "This appointment reinforces the level of importance Natural Power places on HSEQ, and will not only enable my team and me to continue to implement the highest level of good practice within Natural Power but it will also allow me to better engage with colleagues across the industry to ensure that it remains one of the safest in the UK."