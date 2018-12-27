RGS Energy Accepts First Purchase Order for POWERHOUSE™ 3.0 Kits, Rollout and Production Ramp-up Underway

“We remain on track for revenue to increase substantially in the first quarter of the new year. We have already arranged with our supply chain partners for over 5 megawatts of POWERHOUSE™ to be manufactured and ready for distribution during the first quarter. We plan to increase the number of POWERHOUSE™ shingles manufactured each quarter throughout 2019.”

RGS Energy (NASDAQ: RGSE), the exclusive worldwide manufacturer of the visually stunning POWERHOUSE™ Solar Shingle System, has accepted its first customer purchase order for POWERHOUSE™.



"We have now successfully manufactured our product as planned and accepted our first customer purchase order," said Dennis Lacey, RGS Energy's CEO. "We remain on track for revenue to increase substantially in the first quarter of the new year. We have already arranged with our supply chain partners for over 5 megawatts of POWERHOUSE™ to be manufactured and ready for distribution during the first quarter. We plan to increase the number of POWERHOUSE™ shingles manufactured each quarter throughout 2019."About RGS EnergyRGS Energy (NASDAQ: RGSE) is America's Original Solar Company providing solar, storage and energy services whose mission is clean energy savings. The company is the exclusive manufacturer of POWERHOUSE™, an innovative in-roof solar shingle using technology developed by The Dow Chemical Company. RGS Energy also sells, designs and installs traditional retrofit solar systems for residential homeowners, commercial businesses, non-profit organizations and government entities.For more information, visit RGSEnergy.com and RGSPOWERHOUSE.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RGSEnergy and on Twitter at twitter.com/rgsenergy. Information on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.RGS Energy is the Company's registered trade name. RGS Energy files periodic and other reports with the SEC under its official name "Real Goods Solar, Inc."