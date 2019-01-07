Burlington Based Encore Renewable Energy Ranks in Top 20 of Inaugural “100 Top Impact Companies” of 2019

BURLINGTON, VT (January 7, 2019) - Encore Renewable Energy has been selected as one of the "Top 100 Impact Companies" of 2019. This first of its kind ranking was developed by Real Leaders, Big Path Capital, and B Lab, the organization leading the global movement of people using business as a force for good and overseeing the B CorpⓇ certification process. The RL100, in its inaugural year, recognizes and ranks the positive impact companies in North America that are leveraging the engine of capitalism for the greater good.



The ranking is based on the formula for force - that is mass times acceleration: Three-year growth rate (acceleration) x Revenue (mass) x B Impact assessment score = A Company's Force for Good score."We are honored to be included on this list alongside dynamic companies driving a new segment of the economy." said Chad Farrell, CEO of Encore Renewable Energy. "Encore's mission has always been to build an organization that makes a positive impact to our environment, the communities in which we operate and to the lives of our employees, while also creating vibrant economic value. As the RL100 has recognized, these objectives are not mutually exclusive - there are many great companies across a wide number of industries that are doing business better - growing rapidly and making a positive impact. Encore is thrilled to be one of them."Encore Renewable Energy is a leading integrated clean energy services company focused on community-scale solar PV systems and 21st century solutions for the redevelopment of underutilized property. In 2018, the Company was recognized by Solar Power World as a top 25 solar development company in the US, with a ranking of 23, up from 35 in 2016. Additionally, Encore achieved a rank of 123 out of 500 solar companies on the magazine's 2018 Top Solar Contractors list.In 2018, Encore's B Corp status was recertified, following an extensive audit, with a higher score than what the Company originally received upon initially becoming a B Corp in 2016. Given the importance that Encore places on the positive impact that it makes on the environment and lives of people it interacts with, this was particularly noteworthy in the midst of one of the strongest years to date with respect to project activity."The Real Leaders 100 list is the first ranking of positive impact companies in North America and leverages the engine of capitalism for great profit and great good," said Michael Whelchel, Managing Partner, Big Path Capital. "Because of high demand, we are expanding the list globally in 2020," added Whelchel.A complete list of the "100 Top Impact Companies" can be found here.Learn more about Encore Renewable Energy.About Encore Renewable EnergyEncore Renewable Energy is a leading integrated clean energy services company focused on community-scale solar PV systems and 21st century solutions for the redevelopment of underutilized property, including landfills, brownfields and rooftops. Founded in 2007 as Encore Redevelopment, Encore specializes in the design, development, financing and construction of renewable energy projects. For more information about Encore, please visit EncoreRenewableEnergy.comAbout Real Leaders:Real Leaders magazine has been in circulation since 2010 and is the world's first sustainable business & leadership publication. It aims to inspire better leaders for a better world.About Big Path Capital:Big Path Capital has been called "Impact Investing's investment bank" and works with the top sustainable and impact companies and funds.About B Lab:B Lab is a nonprofit that serves a global movement of People Using Business as a Force for Good. Its vision is that one day all companies compete not only to be the best in the world, but the Best for the World® and as a result society will enjoy a more shared and durable prosperity.# # #