Navigant Research Names Fluence, Nidec ASI, Tesla, and RES the Leading Energy Storage Systems Integrators

The utility-scale energy storage market has grown increasingly competitive since 2016 as projects become economically viable for a range of new applications in new geographies. As the market matures and expands, the role of ESSIs has become the key position in the value chain for ensuring successfully built and profitable energy storage systems. Click to tweet: According to a new Leaderboard report from @NavigantRSRCH, Fluence, Nidec ASI, Tesla, and RES are the leading ESSI companies."These leaders are actively pushing the boundaries of how energy storage is viewed by stakeholders in the industry and are working to open new markets," says Alex Eller, senior research analyst with Navigant Research. "Trailing companies are also well-positioned to capitalize on new markets and project opportunities in a segment that remains highly competitive, with companies offering similar products and services."According to the report, companies in the ESSI space are moving away from providing project development services to offer integrated hardware and software solutions for a range of ESS customers. These innovative companies are responsible for both the design and optimization of an energy storage project, typically leveraging robust software and controls platforms to maximize the value of a project. ESSI companies are responsible for managing this complexity by designing and optimizing systems that can provide the maximum value to both the grid and the system owners.The report, Navigant Research Leaderboard: Utility-Scale Energy Storage Systems Integrators, compares the strategy and execution of 12 leading ESSIs focused on the utility-scale market. These companies are rated on 12 criteria: vision; go-to-market strategy; partners; production strategy; technology; geographic reach; sales, marketing, and distribution; product performance; product quality and reliability; product portfolio; pricing; and staying power. Using Navigant Research's proprietary Leaderboard methodology, vendors are profiled, rated, and ranked with the goal of providing industry participants with an objective assessment of these companies' relative strengths and weaknesses in the global ESSI market. An Executive Summary of the report is available for free download on the Navigant Research website.About Navigant ResearchNavigant Research, the dedicated research arm of Navigant, provides market research and benchmarking services for rapidly changing and often highly regulated industries. In the energy sector, Navigant Research focuses on in-depth analysis and reporting about global clean technology markets. The team's research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research and demand assessment, and deep examination of technology trends to provide a comprehensive view of clean, intelligent, mobile, and distributed energy. Additional information about Navigant Research can be found at www.navigantresearch.com.About NavigantNavigant Consulting, Inc. is a specialized, global professional services firm that helps clients take control of their future. Navigant's professionals apply deep industry knowledge, substantive technical expertise, and an enterprising approach to help clients build, manage and/or protect their business interests. With a focus on markets and clients facing transformational change and significant regulatory or legal pressures, the firm primarily serves clients in the healthcare, energy, and financial services industries. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and technology/analytics services, Navigant's practitioners bring sharp insight that pinpoints opportunities and delivers powerful results. More information about Navigant can be found at navigant.com.