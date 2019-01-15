SEIA Commends NY Gov. Cuomo for Boosting the State’s Investments in Solar Energy

WASHINGTON, D.C. and ALBANY, N.Y. - Today, the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) commended New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for his announcement that the state is doubling the NY Sun solar goal to 6 GW by 2025, extending the state's existing incentive program and launching a new round of large-scale solar awards.



Following is a statement from Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of the Solar Energy Industries Association:"We commend Governor Cuomo for continuing to move New York ahead on solar energy. His plan to double the NY Sun goal and extend the incentive program will provide much needed certainty for the distributed solar market. Furthermore, the announcement of 16 new large-scale solar awards builds on the 22 solar projects selected last spring."Together, these groundbreaking investments in solar energy will create thousands of jobs, generate billions of dollars in investment, and bring clean and affordable energy to the residents of New York state. We look forward to working with the Governor's Office and the Legislature to bring New Yorkers all the benefits that solar has to offer."###About SEIA®:Celebrating its 45th anniversary in 2019, the Solar Energy Industries Association® is the national trade association of the U.S. solar energy industry, which now employs more than 250,000 Americans. Through advocacy and education, SEIA® is building a strong solar industry to power America. SEIA works with its 1,000 member companies to build jobs and diversity, champion the use of cost-competitive solar in America, remove market barriers and educate the public on the benefits of solar energy. Visit SEIA online at www.seia.org.