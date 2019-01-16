RGS Energy’s POWERHOUSE™ Solar Shingle System Receives California Clean Energy Commission Approval

RGS Energy (NASDAQ: RGSE), the exclusive worldwide manufacturer of the visually stunning POWERHOUSE™ solar shingle system, reports that the California Energy Commission has approved the POWERHOUSE™ 3.0 solar shingle system and added it to the commission's list of Eligible Photovoltaic (PV) Modules.



More Headlines Articles

"The California Energy Commission stamp of approval allows us to sell POWERHOUSE™ in California, the nation's largest solar market," said Dennis Lacey, RGS Energy's CEO. "We see POWERHOUSE™ as having the best combination of aesthetics and value for homeowners, roofers and new homebuilders looking to comply with California's new mandate that requires almost all new homes under three stories be equipped with solar power beginning next year."RGS Energy has already successfully manufactured its first solar shingles, now available for shipment, and began accepting purchase orders for POWERHOUSE™ 3.0.About RGS EnergyRGS Energy (NASDAQ: RGSE) is America's Original Solar Company providing solar, storage and energy services whose mission is clean energy savings. The company is the exclusive manufacturer of POWERHOUSE™, an innovative in-roof solar shingle using technology developed by The Dow Chemical Company. RGS Energy also sells, designs and installs traditional retrofit solar systems for residential homeowners, commercial businesses, non-profit organizations and government entities.For more information, visit RGSEnergy.com and RGSPOWERHOUSE.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RGSEnergy and on Twitter at twitter.com/rgsenergy. Information on such websites and the websites referred to above in this press release is not incorporated by reference into this press release.RGS Energy is the company's registered trade name. RGS Energy files periodic and other reports with the SEC under its official name "Real Goods Solar, Inc."POWERHOUSE™ is a trademark of The Dow Chemical Company, used under license.