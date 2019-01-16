Siemens Gamesa launches 10 MW offshore wind turbine; annual energy production (AEP) increase of 30% vs. predecessor

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE), the world's leader in the offshore industry, today launched the SG 10.0-193 DD, the company's first 10+ MW offshore wind turbine. Based on the experience of its previous generations, the newest wind turbine in the SGRE offshore product portfolio builds on proven technology for maximum energy yield at all wind speeds. It offers the same reliability while improving profitability and reducing risk for customers.



More Headlines Articles

"The new SG 10.0-193 DD combines experiences and knowledge from five generations of proven direct drive technology in one 10 MW turbine. A showcase of strong performance, swift time-to-market, and low risk in the offshore wind energy market," says Markus Tacke, CEO of SGRE.Proven technologyThe 10 MW rating is made possible through a larger generator diameter, building on the proven SGRE Direct Drive generator technology.By increasing the rotor diameter to 193 meters, this new wind turbine offers up to 30% more AEP than its predecessor, the SG 8.0-167 DD. Its 94-meter-long-blades provide a swept area of 29,300 m2. Each blade is almost the same length as one soccer field.The technology on the offshore direct drive platform allows for the re-use of most components from previous generations, providing a short time to market. The prototype is expected to be installed in 2019 with commercial market deployment expected in 2022."Siemens Gamesa has been applying its knowledge and experience directly into offshore wind turbines for decades. Utilizing proven components and concepts provides us with a strong, established value chain, with clear processes and skilled employees ready to go, leveraging on a fully-developed and industrialized supply chain," says Andreas Nauen, CEO of the SGRE Offshore Business Unit.The nacelles of this new offshore wind turbine will be initially manufactured at the SGRE factory in Cuxhaven, Germany, the world's largest plant for offshore wind turbine nacelles.The annual energy production of one SG 10.0-193 DD is sufficient to supply about 10,000 European households with electricity. This means that an offshore wind park composed of 20 of these turbines would cover the annual electricity consumption of a city the size of Liverpool.Leading the offshore business"The Levelized Cost of Energy from offshore wind continues to decrease as industry scale and performance grow. New markets are developing across the globe, all of which require cost-efficient, reliable, and clean power for generations. The SG 10.0-193 DD enables us as market leaders to meet these needs in close cooperation with our customers, stakeholders, and society-at-large," Andreas Nauen adds.SGRE has the largest track record in the sector among offshore turbine manufacturers. With a capacity of over 12.5 GW installed and over 3,100 offshore wind turbines in operation globally, the company has established itself as the leader in the offshore market. Siemens Gamesa's experiences reaches back as far as 1991, when it established the world's first offshore wind park. Through a strong focus on safety and innovation, SGRE constantly strives to reduce the Levelized Cost of Energy from offshore wind power.About Siemens Gamesa Renewable EnergySiemens Gamesa is a global leader in the wind power industry, with a strong presence in all facets of the business: offshore (#1), onshore (#2) and services (#2).Through its advanced digital capabilities, the company offers one of the most versatile product portfolios as well as industry-leading service solutions, helping to make clean energy more affordable and reliable. With 89.5 GW installed worldwide, Siemens Gamesa manufactures, installs and maintains wind turbines, both onshore and offshore. Its backlog stands at €22.8 billion. The company is headquartered in Spain and listed on the Spanish stock exchange (traded in the Ibex-35 index).