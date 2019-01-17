GBF ASIA 2019 and Dongguan Lithium Battery Association Declared Partnership

As one of the fastest-growing trade shows of its line in China, GBF ASIA has captured the government's close attention. In 2018, it was honored by the presence of Mr. Ma Zuiliang, Director General of National Development and Reform Commission. By expanding its show floor to 40,000 Sq.m to receive an estimated 800+ Exhibitors, GBF ASIA will literally become China's BIGGEST battery fair in 2019!

This 17th Dec, Asia (Guangzhou) Battery Sourcing Fair (GBF ASIA) and Dongguan Lithium Battery Association signed a partnership agreement at the 2019 GBF ASIA Press Conference.



The agreement stipulates that for 2019-2021, Dongguan Lithium Battery Association will act as the co-organizer of GBF ASIA, and pledge their utmost effort to help with exhibitor and buyer organization.Dongguan is one of China's most important lithium battery industry cluster, and Dongguan Lithium Battery Association is the very first and most authoritative organization that unite the enterprises in this region. It is believed that this win-win alliance with the Association will bear great significance for the future success and development of GBF ASIA.In the future, GBF ASIA will continue to seek supports from worldwide associations and media, in order to build a truly international and influential trade platform for our global attendees!The 4th Asia (Guangzhou) Battery Souring Fair 2019 (short for: GBF ASIA2019)Date: August 16-18, 2019Venue: China Import&Export Fair Complex, Guangzhou, ChinaWebsite： http://www.battery-expo.com/index.php?lang=enIf you are interested in joining us, we are more than happy to provide you with further event details for your reference. Look forward to your early reply, and thanks for your time.Contact person: Aileen ChenWechat: 15089702986Tel: 86-20-29806525Mobile/WhatsAPP: +86 15089702986E-mail: mailto: grand.fi@grahw.com; mailto: vrar2017@yeah.netGBF ASIA Organizing Committee:Guangdong Grandeur International Exhibition GroupGuangzhou Honest Exhibition Co., LtdCo-organized by:China Energy Conservation AssociationChina Super Capacitors Industry AllianceDongguan Lithium Battery Industry AssociatioinZhongke Electric Vehicle Industry Alliance