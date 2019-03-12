Conference on Wind Energy and Wildlife Impacts comes to Stirling

Leading renewable energy and infrastructure consultancy, Natural Power is to headline sponsor the fifth Conference on Wind Energy and Wildlife Impacts (CWW 2019) that will be hosted in Stirling, Scotland, on 27th to 29th August this year.

In a series of keynote talks, sessions and workshops, experts from across the globe will come together at the University of Stirling to share their knowledge on the impacts that wind energy has on wildlife, and to discuss the upcoming challenges for this dynamic industry.



The last CWW took place in Portugal and welcomed more than 300 delegates. The theme of the 2019 conference will be on "Renewable wind energy in new and changing environments - a forward look". The conference's scientific committee is currently inviting abstracts on a range of topics and are looking forward to receiving ideas.Sign up to the mailing list to keep up to date with the latest news from CWW, or if you'd be interested in submitting an abstract please visit http://cww2019.org/