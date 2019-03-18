11th Guangzhou International Solar Photovoltaic Exhibition (PV Guangzhou 2019)

Date: August 16-18, 2019



Venue: China Import & Export Fair Complex
Address: No. 380, Yuejiang Zhong Road, Guangzhou, China

China is Numbered Among Top PV Producers
In 2018, Chinese enterprises fill out most of the spots in the world's top 10 PV manufacturers: 6 for polysilicon, 10 for silicon chips, 8 for PV cells, and 9 for PV modules. More importantly, all 4 No.1 spots were taken by Chinese enterprises.

Review of PV Guangzhou 2018
On a show floor of 25,000 sq.m (up 20%), over 350 exhibitors (up 16%) gathered for the show, including Southern China Power Grid, JA SOLAR, Yingli, Hanergy, UNIEXPV, INVT, LONGI, AKCOME, DYMCO, Sako, CSG, Topray, Fivestar, SAJ, GoodWe, Ginlong, Growatt, Sofar Solar, Senergy, APsystems and and etc. 91% buyers found the products they needed and 88% of them will return for 2019.

Preview of PV Guangzhou 2019
As one of the largest and most influential PV trade shows in China, PV Guangzhou 2019 is going to expand its show floor to 40,000 sq.m, with 600 quality exhibitors displaying state-of-the-art PV technology!

Moreover, the show will be held under the same roof as China Int'l Energy Conservation, Energy Storage & Clean Energy Expo, covering other energy options like charging piles, wind energy, batteries, power supplies, bio-energy, and heating technology!

Exhibits
−Raw Material
−PV Panel/Cell/Module
−Inverter/Controller/Storage Battery
−PV Bracket/Accessories
−Production Equipment
−PV Application/Solar lighting
−Mobile supplies
−Others