11th Guangzhou International Solar Photovoltaic Exhibition (PV Guangzhou 2019)
As one of the largest and most influential PV trade shows in China, PV Guangzhou 2019 is going to expand its show floor to 40,000 sq.m, with 600 quality exhibitors displaying state-of-the-art PV technology!
Date: August 16-18, 2019
Address: No. 380, Yuejiang Zhong Road, Guangzhou, China
China is Numbered Among Top PV Producers
In 2018, Chinese enterprises fill out most of the spots in the world's top 10 PV manufacturers: 6 for polysilicon, 10 for silicon chips, 8 for PV cells, and 9 for PV modules. More importantly, all 4 No.1 spots were taken by Chinese enterprises.
Review of PV Guangzhou 2018
On a show floor of 25,000 sq.m (up 20%), over 350 exhibitors (up 16%) gathered for the show, including Southern China Power Grid, JA SOLAR, Yingli, Hanergy, UNIEXPV, INVT, LONGI, AKCOME, DYMCO, Sako, CSG, Topray, Fivestar, SAJ, GoodWe, Ginlong, Growatt, Sofar Solar, Senergy, APsystems and and etc. 91% buyers found the products they needed and 88% of them will return for 2019.
Preview of PV Guangzhou 2019
Moreover, the show will be held under the same roof as China Int'l Energy Conservation, Energy Storage & Clean Energy Expo, covering other energy options like charging piles, wind energy, batteries, power supplies, bio-energy, and heating technology!
Exhibits
−Raw Material
−PV Panel/Cell/Module
−Inverter/Controller/Storage Battery
−PV Bracket/Accessories
−Production Equipment
−PV Application/Solar lighting
−Mobile supplies
−Others
Note: Two nights of free accommodation are offered to overseas visitors. Feel free to contact Ms.Mandy for pre-registration and more event details.
Contact Us
Guangdong Grandeur International Exhibition Group
Contact Person: Ms. Mandy Tsang
Tel:(+86) 20 29037372
Mobile/Whatapp/Wechat: (+86) 15918775956
E-mail: grand.gz@grahw.com;mandyt_1@163.com
