Tigo will Present Accredited Rapid Shutdown Trainings at 2019 NABCEP Conference

Los Gatos, CA, March 18, 2019 - Tigo®, pioneer of the smart modular Flex MLPE platform, will present at the 2019 North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP) Continuing Education Conference in San Diego, CA. Solar installation professionals in attendance may be eligible to earn three continuing education (CE) credits for each presentation by attending these training sessions on Tuesday, March 26 and Wednesday, March 27 presented by Tigo Trainer & Sales Engineer, Gary Hethcoat. The two accredited trainings will focus on designing and installing PV systems with Tigo's TS4 Platform to comply with NEC 2017 690.12 rapid shutdown specifications.



Tigo will exhibit its full TS4 Platform and flexible module-level power electronics (Flex MLPE) at Booth #49 throughout the conference. As the only UL-certified multivendor Rapid Shutdown solution for string inverters in new and existing installations, Tigo will display two different TS4 System architectures for meeting NEC 2017. The first is the most cost-effective solution with powerline communication featuring Tigo's Rapid Shutdown System (RSS) Transmitter with TS4-F (Fire Safety). The second is the wireless Rapid Shutdown solution with module-level monitoring featuring the TS4-S (Safety), TS4-O (Optimization), or TS4-L (Long Strings)."Being a NABCEP course provider for this installer community is an honor," says Zach Alvarez, Senior Sales & Business Development of Americas - West at Tigo. "We expect to provide answers for all those who have questions about meeting the latest NEC 2017 requirements and utilizing MLPE functionalities when designing and installing PV systems. We look forward to delivering these trainings to the San Diego audience and strengthening our partnerships."Tigo is currently taking orders - for price and delivery of RSS UL-certified TS4 products, contact +1.408.402.0802 ext. 1, sales@tigoenergy.com, or consult your preferred solar distributor. For more information, visit www.tigoenergy.com.###About Tigo Energy, Inc.Tigo is a Silicon Valley company founded in 2007 by a team of experienced technologists. Combining a unique systems-level approach with expertise in semiconductors, power electronics, and solar energy, the Tigo team developed the first-generation Smart Module Optimizer technology for the solar industry. Tigo's vision is to leverage integrated and retrofitted Flex MLPE and communications technology to drive the cost of solar electricity down. By partnering with tier 1 module and inverter manufacturers in the industry, Tigo is able to focus on its key innovation with the smartest TS4 modular platform and leverage the broader ecosystem. Tigo has operations in the USA, Europe, Latin America, Japan, China, Australia, and the Middle East. Visit www.tigoenergy.com.