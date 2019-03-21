RES BREAKS GROUND ON AMERICA’S LARGEST BIFACIAL SOLAR FARM

21 March 2019 - RES (Renewable Energy Systems), a leader in the engineering and construction of wind, solar, transmission, and energy storage projects worldwide, has announced the start of construction on the Southern Oak Solar Project in the state of Georgia. The project, which was developed by Invenergy, will be America's largest bifacial solar project to date. The solar energy output from the project, including all the renewable energy credits and environmental attributes, is sold to Georgia Power through Georgia Power's Renewable Energy Development Initiative (REDI) program.



Bifacial solar modules generate power from both sides of the panels. This allows project owners to make better use of available space by capturing additional solar energy within the same footprint.In addition to debuting LONGi's bifacial modules, Southern Oak will also see the implementation of NEXTracker's single axis tracker racking system.Tim Jordan, Vice President of Construction at RES, said, "This project offers a real opportunity to become the future of solar technology in the United States. Bifacial modules allow project owners to tackle land area constraints and make the most of resources without installing more plant infrastructure."Commenting on the unique nature of the project, Utopia Hill, Vice President of Renewable Project Management at Invenergy said, "For this project, Invenergy wanted to work with an experienced and knowledgeable construction partner. RES fulfills these criteria, and we look forward to the timely completion of the facility this year."The construction will generate more than 400 construction jobs and the project will generate more than $12 million in local economic development over the next ten years of operation.Southern Oak Solar is projected to be completed and operating by the end of 2019.About RESRES is the world's largest independent renewable energy company active in onshore and offshore wind, solar, energy storage and transmission and distribution. At the forefront of the industry for over 35 years, RES has delivered more than 16 GW of renewable energy projects across the globe and supports an operational asset portfolio exceeding 3.5 GW worldwide for a large client base. Understanding the unique needs of corporate clients, RES has secured 1GW of power purchase agreements (PPAs) enabling access to energy at the lowest cost. RES employs more than 2,000 people and is active in 10 countries.For more information, visit www.res-group.com.