E.ON announces start of construction on South Texas windfarm

E.ON announced today Peyton Creek Windfarm, a 151 megawatt (MW) project, located in Matagorda County, Texas, is under construction and it expects to commission the project before the end of 2019.



"Peyton Creek will be our 24th wind project in North America and construction, along with our long-term operation of this project, will deliver clean, low-cost energy to South Texas and generate millions of dollars in tax revenue and land lease payments," said Silvia Ortin, Chief Operating Officer North America. "We appreciate the support of the local community and are excited to significantly diversify the tax base and employment opportunities in the area."The project, located in the ERCOT (Electric Reliability Council of Texas) south market, is powered by 48 3.15 MW turbines supplied by the Nordex Group and will generate enough electricity to power more than 45,000 homes. With the addition of Peyton Creek, E.ON will have a total capacity of more than 4,000 MW online in the U.S."We welcome Peyton Creek Windfarm to the community," said Mike Ferdinand, Matagorda County Economic Development Corporation Executive Director. "This project brings diversification to our local energy sector and creates new investment that will enhance our tax base. We wish them well as they begin construction and operation in our great county."E.ON recently completed another South Texas onshore windfarm, Stella, a 201 MW project in Kenedy County, Texas, at the end of 2018.E.ON has developed, built, and operates more than 3,873 MW of solar, wind and energy storage projects across the U.S., with more on the way.About E.ONE.ON is an international investor-owned energy company, focusing entirely on energy networks, customer solutions and renewables. In the 2017 financial year, more than 40,000 employees from 90 nations generated sales of around $42 billion. Around 32 million customers purchase gas and electricity from E.ON. Within the global renewables segment E.ON is a leading company. The company has already invested more than $12 billion and operates nearly 5.4 gigawatts of renewable capacity. For more information, visit www.eon.com/us.html.