Sungrow Unveils the World's Most Powerful String Inverter at Intersolar Europe 2019

Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, unveiled a 1500Vdc string inverter SG250HX at Intersolar Europe 2019. The standout 250kW inverter, designed for optimal performance, is now available for pre-sale.



The SG250HX is the world's most powerful 1500Vdc string inverter, featuring a high capacity of 250kW. It comes with the high voltage of 1500Vdc and 800Vac, enabling cost saving on DC and AC cables. The product is of a maximum efficiency of 99% and compatible with bi-facial modules, offering a higher yield. The system features 12 MPPTs and a flexible block design allowing for up to 6.3 MW blocks, making it an ideal solution for hilly utility-scale applications.Particularly with an ingress protection level of IP66 and an anti-corrosion grade of C5, the compact inverter is resilient in harsh conditions like desert and coastal areas. With smart forced air-cooling technology, the SG250HX can operate without derating at extremely high temperatures. The system is also inserted with fault diagnostic and IV-curve scan function, making it easier for operation and maintenance. Embedded anti-PID function will lead to much less module degradation. Also, the improved Power Line Communication (PLC) shall decrease installation cost without excessive communication wiring. In a bid to co-work with the probable storage segment, the inverter can be connected to storage systems with equipped storage interface."Sungrow is excited to bring forth another disruptive string inverter technology to Europe, maximizing ROI for our customers at unforeseen levels," said Stefan Froboese, Technical Director, Sungrow EMEA.Europe is witnessing an increase in activity for unsubsidized solar portfolios, whilst private renewable PPAs are poised to become more prevalent. Sungrow is dedicated to paving the way for grid parity across Europe with growing technical innovations and accelerating the global step to fulfill its corporate mission of "clean power for all".About SungrowSungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd ("Sungrow") is a global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables with over 82 GW installed worldwide as of March 2019. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters, with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 22-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 60 countries, maintaining a worldwide market share of over 15%. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.