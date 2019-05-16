Sungrow's Comprehensive Product Lineup Shines at Intersolar Europe 2019

Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables showcased its presence at Intersolar Europe 2019 with its comprehensive product portfolio among which are a new 1500Vdc string inverter SG250HX, energy storage systems as well as floating PV systems for diverse array of applications, demonstrating the strong R&D capability and commitment to the European market.



Notably, Sungrow presented smart solutions for utility-scale solar plants. The SG250HX, the world's most powerful 1500Vdc string inverter, is optimized for hilly utility-scale installations. The system, resilient to harsh conditions, is characterized by 12 MPPTs, maximum efficiency of 99%, anti-PID, IP66 and C5 protection and allows for up to 6.3 MW block design, enabling unprecedented yields. Also showcased was the 1500Vdc 6.25MW turnkey solution which is deployed globally at a gigawatt volume for flat utility-scale applications.Committed to penetrating the residential solar market, Sungrow introduced a striking portfolio for the very first time in Europe, ranging from 2.5kW to 10kW. The residential hybrid inverter SH10RT on display is customized for an optimal performance with three-phase design. The residential system with a hybrid inverter and battery is a smart solution that guarantees not only maximum yields but also optimum charging and discharging capabilities.Tailored for commercial & industrial installations, the string inverters SG110CX and SG50CX are high-profile products with compact design, multiple MPPTs and bifacial module compatibility.State-of-the-art energy storage systems were showcased, in particular the ST5480kWh-5000HV-MV, designed for utility-scale applications. This standard '5MW-1 Hour ESS system' features the integration of storage converters, lithium-ion battery banks and advanced energy management systems, MV transformer and more in three 40-ft containers, ensuring easier O&M and maximizing benefits. The ESS system ST68kWh-50HV was also highlighted, a technology optimized for C&I installations."Europe is one of the most dynamic and fastest-growing solar markets with sophisticated and challenging grid codes. Sungrow is committed to technical innovations and delighted to supply increasingly prominent offerings to local customers and partners," said Jack Gu, President of Sungrow PV & Energy Storage Division.About SungrowSungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd ("Sungrow") is a global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables with over 82 GW installed worldwide as of March 2019. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters, with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 22-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 60 countries, maintaining a worldwide market share of over 15%. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.