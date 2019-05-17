JinkoSolar Wins Intersolar Award 2019 for its Swan Bifacial Module

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company," or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it won the Intersolar Award 2019 in the Photovoltaics category for its Swan bifacial module with transparent backsheet from DuPont. The Intersolar Award is presented annually to companies making a substantial contribution to the success of the industry, honoring technological innovations and groundbreaking solutions using photovoltaic-related technologies.



The Intersolar Award Jury recognized the Company's Swan bifacial module for its comprehensive performance quality with its Cheetah bifacial half-cut cell technology, as well as novel utilization of transparent backsheet, making it more lightweight than glass-glass modules. With an output of up to 400W, the modules are ideal for PV power plants given that they are optimized to ensure a low levelized cost of electricity (LCOE). JinkoSolar also offers a linear 30-year performance warranty, setting a new standard for power output, energy yield, reliability and LCOE.Frank Niendorf, JinkoSolar General Manager Europe, commented, "This prestigious award is a great honor for our company and speaks to the high level of innovation that we constantly strive to achieve. Our Swan module builds on our core Cheetah cell technology and combines a number of innovations. The power increase, mounting method compatibility, lighter weight, and improved shading-response performance ensure that the module will stand out in an increasingly competitive market. Overall, this product is yet another example of our ongoing efforts to develop better solutions that address the constantly increasing demands for quality and technology in the post-subsidy era."About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the world's largest and foremost solar module manufacturers. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 9.7 GW for silicon wafers, 7.0 GW for solar cells, and 10.8 GW for solar modules, as of December 31, 2018.JinkoSolar has over 12,000 employees across its 7 production facilities globally, 15 oversea subsidiaries in Japan, Korea, Singapore, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia and United Arab Emirates, and global sales teams in China, United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Romania, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama and Argentina.To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com