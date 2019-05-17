Solar-Log Base, Premier Monitoring Unveiled at Intersolar

New products: Solar-Log Base & Solar-Log WEB Enerest™ 4.0 A new generation of solar plant monitoring hardware was unveiled by Solar-Log® this week at Intersolar in Munich - the Solar-Log Base. When combined with the new Solar-Log WEB Enerest™ 4.0, which is coming later this year, these products will mean easier and more powerful solar monitoring and energy management. The Solar-Log Base provides a faster and more intuitive user experience, greater flexibility, and reliable control over self-produced energy. This is the biggest and most-advanced product release from the global market leader since the launch of Solar-Log WEB Enerest™. "The new Solar-Log® product generation was designed based on feedback from installers and fleet managers. Product development focused on where the pain-points are when it comes to monitoring and set out to soothe them," said Silvia Blumenschein, CEO of Solar Data Systems, Inc. (Solar-Log® USA). "We are beyond pleased to bring phase one of our solution, the Solar-Log Base, to the U.S. this summer."

"The new Solar-Log® product generation was designed based on feedback from installers and fleet managers. Product development focused on where the pain-points are when it comes to monitoring and set out to soothe them," said Silvia Blumenschein, CEO of Solar Data Systems, Inc. (Solar-Log® USA). "We are beyond pleased to bring phase one of our solution, the Solar-Log Base, to the U.S. this summer."Solar Monitoring Efficiency and Data ReliabilityThe Solar-Log Base is compatible with over 1,000 components including all major inverter brands, battery storage systems, revenue grade meters, EV charging stations, and onsite weather sensors. The new hardware product line consists of the Solar-Log Base 15, Solar-Log Base 100 and Solar-Log Base 2000 modules. The MOD I/O and MOD 485 expansion modules can be added if there is a need like connecting additional inverters, integrating Smart Energy components and carrying out feed-in management. Each base element has a maximum plant size that it can monitor, but the sizes can be increased by purchasing an opening license. This means that if additional panels are added to a solar array, the Solar-Log® can simply be upgraded using a software license instead of purchasing additional hardware.Once the Solar-Log Base is installed onsite it can be configured remotely. After the hardware has been successfully installed, the Solar-Log® automatically detects if any additional software licenses are required to perform the desired functions. The modular design means you only select and pay for those features and functions you need, on a per plant basis.The Solar-Log Base is compact but still faster and more powerful. Flexible installation options mean that it can be installed multiple ways. The back of the Solar-Log Base is a DIN rail clip. If the hardware being installed is in an outdoor enclosure or inside an electrical box, it is very easy to mount it on a DIN rail. It can also be mounted using the retractable clips found at the top and bottom of the Solar-Log Base.The Solar-Log Base has an internal storage capacity of 4GB. Plant data is stored in daily, monthly, and yearly values for a period greater than 10 years, so you never have to worry about losing it.Energy Control and Optimizing ConsumptionThe Solar-Log Base includes energy management functions like power control to adhere to varying local feed-in restrictions. The addition of a consumption meter makes feed-in management easy, meaning that there is never more power being fed into the grid than is specified by the utility company or local policy. In addition, as much power as possible is retained for self-consumption. Compatible meters also provide ways to optimize the usage of self-produced power by recording and controlling consumption, and visualizing usage of individual circuits.Part of optimizing self-produced power is storing energy so it is available when it is needed. Solar-Log® offers battery visualization with several brands and even forecast-based battery charging with some. This functionality means that the Solar-Log® selects the best time of day to charge the battery, based on the production forecast. The battery is then left with a full charge by sun-down.Solar-Log Base & Solar-Log WEB Enerest™ 4.0The Complete Solution for Advanced Solar Energy Management and Performance MonitoringComing later this year, Solar-Log WEB Enerest™ 4.0, when combined with the Solar-Log Base, will provide a powerful overall monitoring and control package. The updated and completely redesigned online platform will include advanced features, including a level of AI. Enerest™ 4.0's self-learning functionality provides even more detailed and faster detection of plant errors. These features save a significant amount of time and money by simplifying the monitoring process and leading to prompt issue resolution. The corresponding app offers intuitive controls, modern features and interactive graphics, so plant data can be viewed on-demand, on-the-go.The recently announced Solar-Log® WEB-4U completes the monitoring and energy management package with exceptional service. Solar-Log WEB-4U means that Solar-Log® professionals pro-actively monitor solar plant performance from one central command unit. Dedicated experts receive, analyze and remedy plant configuration & performance errors as quickly as possible, alleviating time-consuming tasks from O&M providers.The new Solar-Log® generation… not just good, BETTER!About Solar Data Systems, Inc.Solar Data Systems, Inc. is a service partner of Solare Datensysteme GmbH, manufacturer of Solar-Log® performance monitoring and energy management. Solar-Log® is a global market leader with over 296,000 plants monitored world-wide, with a generating power of 13 GWp. The Solar-Log® product family monitors plant performance, integrates yield forecasting, provides real-time error detection, automatic status information, and offers revenue-grade metering for incentive reporting. This industry-leading functionality maximizes PV plant performance, optimizes self-consumption, provides intelligent grid feed-in controls, and best-in-class PV plant fleet management. Solar Data Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Bethel, CT and services North and South America. Solare Datensysteme GmbH is based in Binsdorf, Germany and is a subsidiary of BKW AG (Bern, Switzerland) - a global company for energy and infrastructure.