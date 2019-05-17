The Ingeteam Group to present world leading drivetrain technologies at AWEA 2019

Spain, May 17, 2019 The Ingeteam Group, the global specialist in wind energy drive train technology, will participate at next week's edition of the AWEA WINDPOWER 2019 Exhibition & Conference. The group will showcase its latest products and innovative solutions for the wind industry at its booth and will be represented onsite by a high-level team of specialists of critical components such as wind power converters, generators and O&M services.



The AWEA show is a key trade event for companies operating in the wind energy industry. This year's exhibition will offer visitors the opportunity to explore Ingeteam's wide range of conversion technology, Indar generator innovations as well as the company's O&M predictive maintenance services.The Group consistently seeks to provide solutions that improve profitability by increasing production and reducing costs. This can be achieved by utilizing its integrated solutions, including low and medium voltage wind power converters, optimized for DFIG and FC topologies and specifically designed to fulfil the strictest grid codes. The power converters are designed to increase reliability, boost efficiency and reduce maintenance costs for turbines up to 15MW. The company is the world's #1 independent provider of wind power converters, boasting an installed capacity of 45 GW and an 8% market share.Indar, an Ingeteam company, will showcase a wide range of wind generators, manufactured in different topologies (DFIG, IG and PMG). It has a highly qualified team of staff in Spain and in the USA, with a global installed power of 29 GW. From the Group's Milwaukee hub, Indar serves the North American market in a close relationship with the local OEM's and wind farm owners providing a comprehensive range of generator solutions along with local service throughout the nation. Its wind generators are designed to deliver high performance and maximum efficiency and have been among the world's best-selling generator solutions for decades.Ingeteam's participation at AWEA will also include its latest advances in SCADA solutions, predictive maintenance through its pioneering lifetime extension tool, Ingeboards data analysis platform and also its Ingesys CMS tool for the monitoring of vibrations, supervision and status diagnostics of wind turbines. The company is a leading ISP (Independent Service Provider), with maintained wind power of more than 8.6 GW, + 14 GW of total renewable power. A pioneer in the development and maintenance of monitoring technologies, operation and analysis of wind farms and has more than 20 years of experience in this field."In line with other global wind technology companies, the Ingeteam Group seeks to provide its innovative, tailored solutions and extensive expertise to the wind sector, particularly in the North American markets which has always been very important to us," said Jorge Magán, CEO of Ingeteam's O&M Division. "Our solutions help support the wind energy sector's efforts to meet the world's clean energy needs, by increasing turbine performance, and maximizing the utilization of the wind resource."About Ingeteam GroupIngeteam is an international group specializing in power and control electronics (inverters, frequency converters, controllers and protections) and electrical engineering and automation projects. Its range of products includes Indar generators, electric motors, and submersible motors & pumps. The Group completes its products and systems portfolio with operation & maintenance services.Ingeteam develops its products, systems and services for many different sectors: wind, PV, hydro and fossil fuel power generation; metal and mineral processing; mining; marine; rail traction; waters; e-vehicle charging; power grid, always striving towards more sustainable energy generation, transmission, distribution and consumption.The company operates throughout the world, and is permanently based in 22 countries, with a headcount of 3,900. R&D is the backbone of its business activity, in which 5% of the its turnover is invested annually.www.ingeteam.com